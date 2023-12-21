Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Begins Flying Illegal Immigrants to Chicago as Mayor Melts Down

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is tired of playing host to guests he never invited, while cities like Chicago effectively send out an open invitation with their “sanctuary” status.

So Abbot has been making sure Chicago takes some of the “guests” home.

On Tuesday, the Texas governor put over 120 illegal migrants on a chartered flight from El Paso to Chicago, WBBM-TV reported. The plane arrived unannounced, catching airport and city officials off-guard.

Sanctuary city Chicago started obstructing and targeting our busing mission. Texas will now expand our operation to include flights to Chicago. Until Biden steps up to secure the border, we will continue to provide overwhelmed Texas border towns with much-needed relief. pic.twitter.com/kRoK8KBpJ2 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 20, 2023



Chicago and Texas have been at odds for more than a year since Abbott began busing migrants to the city to “provide support to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities,” Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson recently began cracking down on the buses delivering migrants, so Abbott decided to switch to air travel instead.

In a statement, Abbott’s office said the illegal immigrants “willingly choose to go to sanctuary cities,” according to The National Desk.

“Until President [Joe] Biden steps up and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue taking historic action to help our local partners respond to this Biden-made crisis,” Mahaleris said.

Chicago residents have been vocal about their displeasure at having the city’s resources used to provide for illegal immigrants rather than for Chicago’s own already impoverished communities.

It’s funny to see the residents of Chicago get upset over the recent surge in migrants!!! They literally just VOTED for the most FAR-LEFT candidate in the history of Chicago!!! ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES!!! pic.twitter.com/cGU25QP5nm — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) October 5, 2023

Alderman Anthony Beale wanted voters to weigh in on whether Chicago should keep its illegal immigrant protections. But earlier this month, the City Council voted against putting the question on the ballot.

On Wednesday, Johnson blamed Abbott for the “chaos,” according to The National Desk, calling it “sickening” to hold Chicago accountable for “something that’s going on at the border.”

Why do you think that that “something” is going on at the border, Mr. Mayor?

As long as immigrants know there are cities in America that will defy federal law and protect them from being deported, they will “willingly choose” to come here illegally.

Abbott didn’t invite them in — you did. If you put out the welcome mat, you must also open the door.

Chicago can’t have it both ways. Either stop sending out party invitations or be prepared to receive the guests.

