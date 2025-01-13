Share
News
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Defies Biden's Inauguration Flag Order with an Order of His Own

 By Randy DeSoto  January 13, 2025 at 4:06pm
Share

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he has directed for the U.S. flag to be flown at full-staff on state properties for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next week.

Following the death of former President Jimmy Carter on Dec. 29, President Joe Biden ordered that the American flag be flown at half-staff, which is consistent with federal law that establishes a 30-day mourning period following the death of a former or sitting president, CBS News reported.

But Abbott said in a statement released Monday that he ordered “all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol and all state buildings on January 20, 2025, in honor of Inauguration Day.”

The governor also cited a federal statute, which reads in part, “The flag should be displayed on all days, especially on … Inauguration Day, January 20.”

“Texas continues to mourn with our fellow Americans across the country over the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. President Carter’s steadfast leadership left a lasting legacy that will be felt for generations to come, which together as a nation we honor by displaying flags at half-staff for 30 days,” Abbott explained.

“On January 20, our great nation will celebrate our democratic tradition of transferring power to a new President by inaugurating the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. As we unite our country and usher in this new era of leadership, I ordered all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol and all state buildings for the inauguration of President Trump,” he said.

Presumably, the U.S. flags in Texas will then be returned to half-staff on Jan. 21 until the period of mourning for Carter is completed later in January.

Should the flags be at full-staff for inauguration day?

The order from Abbott came after Trump voiced frustration with the idea of the flag flying at half-staff during his inauguration and return to the presidency.

“The Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at ‘half mast’ during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves,” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Jan. 3.

Trump questioned whether it would be the first time in U.S. history that the flag would fly at half-staff during an inauguration.

Related:
Report: Unexpected Strong Contender Has Emerged to be Trump's VP

The Associated Press reported that the American flag was flying at full-staff on Monday at Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

CBS News noted that Biden’s order for the flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days covers all flags across the country, but there is no mechanism to enforce the law and no penalty for failure to comply.

Federal properties, however, must follow the president’s directive.

A funeral service for Carter was held on Thursday at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., which Trump and all of the remaining living former presidents attended.

Biden had declared that day, Jan. 9, a National Day of Mourning for Carter.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




The Strategic Importance of Trump's Move to Acquire Greenland
Watch: Pete Hegseth Repeatedly Interrupted by Protesters During Confirmation Hearing
Hearing Room Erupts in Laughter as Pete Hegseth Turns Elizabeth Warren's 'Gotcha' Question Around on Her
Los Angeles Police Detain Two People at Kamala Harris' Home
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Defies Biden's Inauguration Flag Order with an Order of His Own
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation