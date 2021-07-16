Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that President Joe Biden is “lying to America” about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“He’s completely wrong and lying to America,” Abbott told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on Friday.

“And what they are saying about the border — there is zero credibility in the White House because they are destroying America.”

The Texas Republican had called out the Biden administration for claiming that the border is closed, despite the record number of migrant apprehensions reported last month in the state.

U.S. officials encountered nearly 190,000 illegal immigrants in June, according to the Washington Examiner.

“One of the fundamental responsibilities of the president of our country is to protect our sovereignty,” Abbott said.

“And Biden has now abandoned his responsibility to protect the sovereignty of the United States of America.”

Abbott said that lifting travel restrictions set in place during the coronavirus pandemic would lead to a “total disaster” at the border.

“It’s going to be a health care disaster, as well as a humanitarian disaster,” he said.

He told Hemmer that Biden’s border policies and the consideration of lifting travel restrictions at the border emphasize the notion that “President Biden doesn’t really care about the people in Texas or the citizens of the United States of America.”

The White House is currently evaluating whether it wants to extend the 30-day restrictions on nonessential travel that are set to expire on July 21, according to CNN.

“President Biden is catering to people who are coming from the 150 countries across the globe,” Abbott said.

“He cares more about people who are outside America than those who are inside America.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are reportedly preparing for the border restrictions to be lifted eventually, expressing concerns about staffing.

Abbott said he was working with other governors to build a border wall and stop the influx of migrants coming illegally across the U.S.-Mexico line.

“We already have a lot of proposals showing that we will be able to build a wall faster and cheaper than what was done under the Trump administration,” he said.

