Share
Commentary

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Delivers a Warning to Sanctuary Cities

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  January 30, 2024 at 1:01pm
Share

“Be careful what you wish for, ’cause you just might get it,” as the Pussy Cat Dolls sang more than a decade ago on “When I Grow Up.”

Democratic mayors of sanctuary cities may have to start playing it as their theme song.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas issued a warning to sanctuary cities around the country on Monday, letting them know that he has no intention of stopping the transportation of migrants out of the Lone Star State.

“Texas has transported over 102,000 migrants to sanctuary cities,” Abbott wrote on the social media platform X.

“Overwhelmed Texas border towns should not bear the brunt of Biden’s open border policies. Our transportation mission will continue until Biden secures the border.”

Trending:
Star NFL QB on His Way Out? Analyst Weighs In on Blockbuster Trade That May Be Gaining Momentum

Like the frustrated parents of teenagers throwing ragers in the basement, Abbott is telling sanctuary cities that it’s time they take responsibility for the guests they invited.

It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.

Do you support Abbott sending immigrants to sanctuary cities?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, for instance, is one of the country’s most prominent Democrats wailing about the impact of President Joe Biden’s immigration crisis.

But in 2019, when he was still Brooklyn Borough president, and Donald Trump was in the White House, Adams issued an open invitation to the world to come to the Big Apple, as Fox News reported in a Jan. 13 article:

“To anyone in the world fleeing hatred and oppression, the ultimate city of immigrants wants you to remember: you’re ALWAYS welcome here,” Adams wrote.

Related:
Greg Abbott Warns Biden He's Walking Right Into the 'Biggest' Blunder in Border Battle with Texas

It was a generous invitation — as long as Texas and other border states were the ones who were really footing the bill for food and accommodation for illegals.

But Adams has been singing a different tune ever since Abbott started sending the guests over to the actual party venue.

“We’re getting an average – just think of this number, there are weeks we get 4,000 migrants that come into our city,” Adams told “Good Morning America” on Jan. 11, according to Fox News. “When you have anywhere [from] 2,500 to 4,000 coming in a week, and you have to find housing, food, shelter, clothing, educate the children, health care, that’s not sustainable.”

“The problem is, when you parole someone into a country, you should have a decompression strategy on a national level to spread it throughout the country and not target just certain cities,” Adams also stated.

Actually, the problem is that the “certain cities” Adams is talking about are exactly the same cities that went out of their way to tell the whole world how open they are to illegal immigrants.

They gave themselves the designation of “Sanctuary City,” like a giant “Vacancy” sign over their spot on the map. And now people are taking them up on their offer.

Funny how that works.

In November, according to The Associated Press, the mayors of other self-proclaimed “sanctuary cities” — the Democratic strongholds of Chicago, Denver, Houston and Los Angeles — joined Adams in writing a letter to Biden describing migrants sleeping in police stations, converted cruise ship terminals, and other inadequate facilities.

They’re running out of space and money, and the panic is starting to set in.

The days of virtue-signaling about compassion are long gone.

Like the Pussy Cat Dolls sang, growing up isn’t always as easy as it looks.

And be careful what you wish for. You just might get it.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the director of content on a Republican congressional campaign and writes content for a popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel M. Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Texas Governor Greg Abbott Delivers a Warning to Sanctuary Cities
UN Agency Staffers in Gaza Busted, Shocking Report Links Them Directly to Terror Groups
Angry Farmers Lay 'Siege' to Paris in Fight Against Climate Regulations
Biden Slammed, Senator Says American Troops Were Left as 'Sitting Ducks' for Deadly Attack
Museum of Natural History Closing Native American Exhibits After Biden's New Rules Kick In
See more...

Conversation