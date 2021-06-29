Path 27
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Reveals Where and When You Can Watch Trump's Trip to the Border

Dillon Burroughs June 29, 2021 at 8:46am
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott posted a video Tuesday ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to the nation’s southern border announcing a security briefing that will be streamed live on Facebook, despite Trump’s ban from the platform.

The livestream is set to air on the Office of the Governor Greg Abbott Facebook page. The event is scheduled for Wednesday at noon Central Time.

The Facebook livestream could add a new twist to the already controversial visit, as Facebook banned Trump following the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol building.

Facebook later added a two-year ban to Trump’s accounts, keeping him off both Facebook and Instagram until 2023.

On Monday, Abbott tweeted a video announcing, “Building the border barrier has begun.”

The post added, “The 1st step is to get easements on land. The 2nd step is to clear the land for the building process. That is what is happening here.

“The Texas Facilities Commission is working to hire a program manager to oversee the entire process.”

The announcement also followed Abbott’s revised border disaster declaration on Monday to include 28 Texas counties.

“I am grateful for our local partners in our South Texas and border communities who are willing to work alongside the State to keep Texans safe and secure the border,” Abbott said in a statement.

“This amended declaration will ensure that resources and support are surged where they are needed most,” he added.

The original disaster declaration was issued on June 1. Abbott said in a statement at the time, “President Biden’s open-border policies have paved the way for dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to pour into our communities.”

“Meanwhile, landowners along the border are seeing their property damaged and vandalized on a daily basis while the Biden Administration does nothing to protect them. Texas continues to step up to confront the border crisis in the federal government’s absence, but more must be done,” he added.

In a tweet on Monday, Abbott also said, “While Biden does nothing to secure the border, Texas will get the job done.”

