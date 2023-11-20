Saying America needed to take back its border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday endorsed former President Donald Trump in Trump’s effort to with the Republican Party primary and regain the White House.

Trump joined Abbott in Edinburg, Texas, where troops slated to spend Thanksgiving away from home were being honored and fed.

“Today, I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Now more than ever, America needs a President who will secure the border and prioritize national security. President Trump is the clear choice to get the job done,” Abbott wrote in a post on X.

“We need a president who is going to secure the border. We need a president who is going to restore law and order in the United States of America,” Abbott said in a video clip posted to X.

“We need a president who is going to restore world peace, as opposed to this outbreak of warfare under Joe Biden. We need Donald J. Trump back as our president of the United States of America,” Abbott said. (18 seconds)

“I’m here to tell you that there is no way, no way that America can continue under the leadership of Joe Biden as our president,” Abbott said, according to Reuters.

Trump said that his election will remove the immigration issue from Abbott’s list of problems.

“You’re not going to have to worry about the border anymore, governor … you’re not going to have to worry about the border in Texas or Arizona or anywhere else,” he said.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump greets, expresses gratitude to border agents of Operation Lone Star in Edinburg, Texas Watch LIVE: https://t.co/gX8CZT7WMB pic.twitter.com/E1GALaIiyg — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 19, 2023

Earlier, Trump served meals to members of the Texas National Guard, state troopers and others who will spend Thanksgiving guarding the border, according to ABC.

“What you do is incredible, and you want it to be done right,” Trump said to the Guard members.

Abbott said Texas Guard members and troopers “should not be here at this time. They should be at home.”

He said that ”the only reason why they are here is because we have a president of the United States of America who is not securing our border.”

NEW: National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd thanks Trump for serving Texas agents lunch, says he has never seen someone take the time to shake every person’s hand that came through the line. “I’ve seen a lot of selfness. I saw somebody who was willing to shake every single… pic.twitter.com/46qm1YhsJL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 19, 2023

“Texas is forever grateful for our brave service members who work day and night to protect and defend our state and our nation,” Abbott said in a news release.

“This Thanksgiving as they are away from their families and loved ones, may we remember the sacrifices these brave men and women in uniform make every day to ensure the safety and security of all Texans and Americans,” Abbott said.

