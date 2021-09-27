Texas Governor Sends Unmistakable Message to Biden, Vows to Hire Any Border Agents Fired by Admin

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” he had a message for Border Patrol agents who’ve been caught up in a Democrat-mainstream media smear machine:

The state of Texas needs you.

But he had a broader one for President Joe Biden and the nation at large:

This is what leadership looks like.

While interviewing Abbott, host Chris Wallace asked about last week’s media-manufactured outrage over Border Patrol agents on horseback allegedly whipping Haitians trying to enter the United States illegally across the southern border Biden has essentially abandoned.

The agents have already been tried and convicted in the Alice-in-Wonderland court of public opinion, of course.

Biden himself has threatened the agents involved, ominously announcing that “those people will pay.”

California’s redoubtable Rep. Maxine Waters called the incident “worse” than slavery.

And the pitchforks-and-torches mob on social media has been barely restrained — as usual — in condemning law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line when they’re in the line of duty.

But Abbott’s answer to Wallace was sweet reason itself: If they lose their jobs for doing their jobs, they’ll have a job from him.

“I have worked side by side with those Border Patrol agents. I want them to know something,” he said, according to a Fox News transcript of the show.

“If they are at risk of losing their job by a president who is abandoning his duty to secure the border, you have a job in the state of Texas. I will hire you to help Texas secure our border.”

Those words should be welcome not only by the agents involved but by any sane American. The story of Border Patrol agents allegedly using whips to beat Haitians on the border — a story that was debunked almost immediately — was inflated by liberal lawmakers and media pundits beyond all reason.

It had everything liberals could hope for in their most fevered dreams of American injustice: “whips” that called up images of slavery; black men on foot being chased by men on horseback.

And it had a Democratic president of the United States using the country’s most powerful bully pulpit issuing ringing denunciations and threats of punishment

The only thing it didn’t have was truth. As a hoax, it wasn’t quite on a par with the Russia “collusion” lie that bedeviled the Trump administration, but considering its targets were front-line law enforcement rather than presidents, it was worse in many respects.

As anyone who cares to know the truth is aware by now, the agents were using particularly long reins to control horses in an unforgiving environment that posed dangers to the agents, their animals and, especially, to the illegal immigrants themselves.

There was never a shred of evidence, even in the videos Border Patrol critics circulated, that any of the migrants were actually struck with the reins.

Even the photographer who took the images that sparked the controversy has said publicly that the images had been “misconstrued” and that he saw no migrants struck.

And now, there’s the governor of Texas on national television reassuring the mob’s intended victims that they would have honorable employment with his state — no matter what the doddering blowhard in the White House or the howling vigilantes on social media might demand.

The agents, Abbott told Wallace, “wouldn’t have been in that situation had the Biden administration enforced the immigration laws and secured the border in the first place.”

“They can bring their horses too,” Abbott added on Twitter. “We will put them on the front line to do Biden’s job to secure the border.”

From the day he took office, Biden has abdicated the chief responsibility of the United States president, which is ensuring the safety of the country’s citizens. By deliberately dismantling the system set in place by former President Donald Trump, Biden has made the border porous, opening the country to a flood of illegal immigrants, drugs and potential terrorism.

Abbott has stepped up, announcing plans for a border wall Texas could build, amassing manpower to deal with the problem, and now actually reaching out to federal employees in danger of being scapegoated for the manifold failures of their “superiors” in the nation’s capital.

The agents in question have already been reassigned to desk duties, with the possibility of job-threatening punishment to follow. So Abbott is filling the breach.

That’s what leadership looks like.

Democrats might want to check it out. Considering the man they’ve put in the White House, and the record of cowardly failure he’s compiled since January, it’s the only kind they’re going to be seeing for a while.

