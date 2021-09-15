Share
Commentary
At left, President Joe Biden speaks in the Executive Office Building in Washington on Wednesday. At right, Texas hospital staff look on in anticipation of the Navy Blue Angels flyover of Dallas in support of health care workers on May 6, 2020.
Commentary
At left, President Joe Biden speaks in the Executive Office Building in Washington on Wednesday. At right, Texas hospital staff look on in anticipation of the Navy Blue Angels flyover of Dallas in support of health care workers on May 6, 2020. (Win McNamee / Getty Images; Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Texas Hospital May Be Forced to Close for Good Over Biden's COVID Vaccine Mandate

 By Mike Landry  September 15, 2021 at 3:22pm
Share

The law of unintended consequences continues to manifest itself.

Texas leads the nation in rural hospital closures, according to the Texas Organization for Rural and Community Hospitals.

That may grow worse as hospitals must wrestle with the Biden administration’s mandate that their workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amid a decades-long nursing shortage, President Joe Biden’s decree might shut down Brownfield Regional Medical Center, CEO Jerry Jasper told KCBD-TV in Lubbock.

Not only are independent nursing agencies luring away Brownfield’s nurses with higher pay, but Jasper said he could lose 20 to 25 percent of his nursing staff to the vaccine mandate. Currently, members of his staff are encouraged but not required to take the shot.

Trending:
$181 Million Settlement Means Americans in 24 States Who Bought Chicken Between 2009 and 2020 Could Be Eligible for Payout

Such staff losses will shut his hospital down, he said.

And there’s more: Medicare- and Medicaid-certified facilities must have vaccinated staff in order to receive government reimbursements, according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That amounts to 80 to 85 percent of Brownfield’s revenue, Jasper said.

“It’s huge in our rural community as all the other rural communities. We all have high poverty levels and stuff like that, so a lot of Medicaid usage,” he told KCBD.

Larry Gray, CEO of the Seminole Hospital District, said such a funding loss would be “devastating.”

Should the Biden administration cancel the vaccine mandate?

Gray told KCBD that 70 percent of his staff is vaccinated. He encourages workers to receive the shot and believes it’s safe, but he thinks the federal mandate is the wrong way to go about getting people vaccinated.

“I think the mandate is just a terrible message, because if the vaccinations are working, why do you have to mandate people to get vaccines?” he said. “What happened to individual choice and medical decisions between the patient and their doctor, which is all of the things that we’re trying to support?”

Jasper lamented the confusion caused by the tug-of-war between the Biden vaccine mandate and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibition of such mandates.

Gaps in the reimbursement programs are driving rural hospital closures in the state — 26 in the past decade, according to the Texas Organization for Rural and Community Hospitals.

“The upswing in Texas closures in the last decade is primarily driven by $50 million a year in Medicare cuts to Texas rural hospitals starting in 2013 … as well as $80+ million a year in underpayment by Texas Medicaid,” TORCH said in a news release.

Related:
Hospital Says to Earn Religious Exemption from Vaccine, Devout Employees Can't Take Tylenol

Take a look at the numbers Jasper and Gray put forth regarding unvaccinated health care workers: 20 to 25 percent of nurses in Jasper’s facility, 30 percent of staff in Gray’s.

These people — health care professionals — have obviously made conscious decisions about not being vaccinated and now must choose presumably between their informed judgment of their own good health and keeping their jobs.

That forced decision is based upon what is being handed down by inconsistent government officials of questionable honesty.

Some of these health care workers have tirelessly worked through the pandemic. They lament that one minute they’re hailed as heroes and the next they’re treated as pariahs.

And with the top-down Biden mandate, rural Texans (and probably other Americans) may lose their hospitals.

The law of unintended consequences again raises its head.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.




loading
Texas Hospital May Be Forced to Close for Good Over Biden's COVID Vaccine Mandate
Retiring Biden Officials Slam Imminent Booster Program, Say Entire Effort 'Not Needed'
Sheriff Defends Brutal Mag Dump Into Shooter Who Put Baby in Line of Fire: 'Evil Can Never Be Dead Enough'
WH Chief of Staff May Have Doomed Biden's Vaccine Mandate
Treasury Secretary Comes Forward with the Truth About US Debt: Country on Course for Devastation in October
See more...

Conversation