Texas House Speaker Issues Arrest Warrant for Dem Rep as He Flees to DC for Second Time

Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is seeking serious consequences for his Democratic colleagues who left the state to avoid key legislative work.

Phelan has initiated a civil arrest warrant for Rep. Philip Cortez after Cortez flew back to Washington after briefly returning to Texas for talks regarding a Republican-supported election bill, according to The Washington Post.

Speaker Dade Phelan signs civil arrest warrant for Texas House Democrat who returned to Washingtonhttps://t.co/waprrFq6tN — Midland Reporter-Telegram (@mwtnews) July 26, 2021

New: Here’s a copy of the civil arrest warrant for @CortezPhilip signed by @DadePhelan yesterday after he returned to DC. #txlege pic.twitter.com/oqbQtQ86vN — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) July 26, 2021

Two weeks ago, Texas House Democrats flew to D.C. in order to prevent a quorum necessary for the lawmaking body to debate and vote.

The Democrats flew on a private charter jet maskless, and six of them later tested positive for coronavirus.

Phelan said in a statement that Cortez “has irrevocably broken my trust and the trust of this chamber” and “represented to me and his fellow members that he wanted to work on policy and find solutions to bring his colleagues back to Texas,” according to The Texas Tribune, an online news outlet.

But Cortez, whose district office is in San Antonio, insists that he flew back to Washington because the Republicans in Austin were being stubborn on the legislation — as if they were being the non-cooperative ones.

“Last week I went back to Texas with a goal of improving the restrictive elections bill. After discussions with Republican leadership didn’t yield any substantive results, I have rejoined my Democratic colleagues in Washington D.C. to continue this fight on this front,” he wrote in a Twitter post published Sunday.

Last week I went back to Texas with a goal of improving the restrictive elections bill. After discussions with Republican leadership didn’t yield any substantive results, I have rejoined my Democratic colleagues in Washington D.C. to continue this fight on this front. pic.twitter.com/DXBcT7yiz5 — Rep. Philip Cortez, Ph.D. (@CortezPhilip) July 26, 2021

Cortez extended a fake olive branch to the Republicans, after he and his party colleagues already broke the law.

Alas, the arrest warrant will likely remain symbolic as long as Cortez remains in D.C., as Texas authorities only have jurisdiction in the state. However, it does make him liable for arrest as soon as he steps foot into the Lone Star State.

It was the first such warrant Phelan has signed, according to KHOU-TV.

The Democrats’ performative stunt is expected to end on Aug. 6, when the current special session for the bill concludes, The Texas Tribune reported.

Of course, the arrest warrant is not the only negative attention they are drawing to themselves.

The Dallas County Democratic Party began asking for donations to supply “care packages” for the lawmakers this weekend, as if they are in any financial despair.

“Our Dems in DC said they’d appreciate care packages from home. Before 5pm Tues, we’re collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard candy, hairspray, travel toiletries, hand sanitizers, sewing kits, first aid, and/ or $ to pay shipping. TY!” the group tweeted.

💙 Our Dems in DC said they’d appreciate care packages from home. Before 5pm Tues, we’re collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard candy, hairspray, travel toiletries, hand sanitizers, sewing kits, first aid, and/ or $ to pay shipping. TY! 📍 9am-5pm, M-F 1414 N. Washington Ave, Dallas pic.twitter.com/PgZHQTy10h — Dallas Democrats (@dallasdemocrats) July 24, 2021

This horrendous act of political theater by the Texas Democrats is an insult to many of their constituents, and their Republican colleagues have every right to be upset that they are missing in action.

