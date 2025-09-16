Texas Isn't Just Firing Pro-Assassination Teachers, It's Making Sure They Won't Work Again - Over 100 Hit So Far

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed on social media Monday that more than 100 teachers in his state are being removed from the classroom.

These educators will lose their jobs, their teaching certificates, and the ability to ever lead students astray in Texas again.

Their offense? Glorifying or celebrating the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk last week.

Abbott responded to a post on X that claimed Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath was investigating teachers.

Morath made clear where the state stands.

“While all educators are held to a high standard of professionalism, there is a difference between comments made in poor taste and those that call for and incite further violence — the latter of which is clearly unacceptable,” Morath said.

He added: “TEA’s Educator Investigations Division has already begun its review, and I will be recommending to the State Board for Educator Certification that such individuals have their certification suspended and be rendered ineligible to teach in a Texas public school.”

NEW: @teainfo has sent a letter to Texas school superintendents announcing investigations into teachers and staff who have "posted and/or shared reprehensible and inappropriate content on social media" about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. TEA states the posts "could… pic.twitter.com/9OhrjEOA68 — Cameron Abrams (@CameronSAbrams) September 12, 2025

The statement was reported by Cameron Abrams of The Texan.

Abbott shared Abrams’ reporting and confirmed at least 100 teachers would be canned.

“The Texas Education Agency is investigating Texas teachers whose actions called for or incite violence following the Charlie Kirk assassination,” Abbott posted on X.

“Those educators — more than 100 — will ‘have their teacher certification suspended and be ineligible to teach in a Texas public school.’”

The Texas Education Agency is investigating Texas teachers whose actions called for or incite violence following the Charlie Kirk assassination. Those educators—more than 100–will “have their teacher certification suspended and be ineligible to teach in a Texas public school.” https://t.co/WKXt9H1G4c — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 15, 2025

Anyone who witnessed the cold-blooded murder of Charlie Kirk and felt anything other than horror is not fit for the classroom.

Public shame and social banishment are exactly what these people deserve.

The left has normalized political violence to the point where open celebration of a devastating public execution has become acceptable.

Texas has acted boldly.

The appropriate next step should be a nationwide standard. Give schools 90 days to identify and remove anyone who condones violence or lose federal funding.

Teachers, broadly speaking, have long lowered the bar. American students are falling behind. Many educators are simply conduits for radical Marxism, LGBT, and other ideologies.

These are many of the same people who pushed for endless COVID lockdowns that kept children out of classrooms.

The standard is so low for educators that it has become, “Don’t celebrate a radical left sniper who murdered a husband, a father, and a beloved conservative voice in cold blood.”

American education is an embarrassment.

Fixing it will be complicated, but firing the ghouls who cheered Kirk’s death is the obvious first step.

The 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA was fearless in defending freedom, family, and faith.

He was killed while doing what he loved — speaking to students.

Honoring him means ensuring those entrusted with children are never again allowed to foment the kind of violence that took him.

