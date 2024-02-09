Texas Lieutenant Governor Says 'Deep State Run by Barack Obama' Has Pulled the Rug Out from Under Biden

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas said a Department of Justice report that described President Joe Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory” is proof enough for him Democrats are going with a different candidate in November.

The memo, along with Biden’s late Thursday news conference, means that those who are pulling the strings in the Democratic Party are forcing Biden out, Patrick claimed. He specifically blamed former President Barack Obama and the deep state.

Patrick made the comments on social media Friday morning, where he also predicted Americans could see former first lady Michelle Obama on their ballots this fall.

Patrick wrote:

“I’ve said for over a year many times that Joe Biden would not be on the ticket and Michelle Obama would be the likely nominee. It’s clear the Democrat deep state run by Barack Obama knew they had to take him down to give them a chance in November.

“They set him up in the report calling him a ‘sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.’ They could have protected him by putting him in the Oval Office to read a statement with no press questions.”

Patrick also said Biden was instructed to speak to the media simply so he would embarrass himself.

He also took a shot at First Lady Kamala Harris — who, he said, is not only disliked by conservatives and independents, but also Democrats.

“Instead, they sent [Biden] out and fed him to a press – where he was a total embarrassment,” Patrick concluded. “He doesn’t have a memory and Kamala doesn’t have a brain. Now they have a real problem.”

On Thursday, special counsel Robert Hur recommended against charging Biden with a crime after investigating him for mishandling classified documents during his time as vice president from 2017 until 2021.

Hur’s report on the investigation concluded Biden has memory issues and a jury would likely find him to be a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt,” Hur’s report stated. “It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

The report also concluded Biden’s memory has declined sharply in recent years and that the president could not remember the years in which he was vice president “or even within several years, when his son Beau died [of cancer].”

Biden’s personal attorney and White House attorney both challenged the report.

The president himself also challenged the summary of his cognitive health during an impromptu news conference Thursday evening.

The news conference did not go well for Biden.

As Joe Biden was walking out of his press conference tonight, he decided to walk back in and proceeded to 1. Claim the Israeli response to Hamas has been over the top

On Friday, after viewing the conference and reading Hur’s report, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri posted a statement on social media, calling on Biden to step down or face charges.

“The Special Counsel’s report and Biden’s embarrassing press conference last night make clear: He should either resign as unfit or face criminal prosecution. Can’t have it both ways,” Hawley wrote.

