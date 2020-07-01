Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Tuesday slammed White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci over what he said is Fauci’s penchant for being wrong about the country’s health crisis.

Fauci, who has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has lost all credibility among officials in the Lone Star State, according to Patrick.

“He has been wrong every time on every issue,” Patrick told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“Fauci said today that he’s concerned about states like Texas that skipped over certain things,” Patrick told the program.

"He doesn't know what he's talking about. We haven't skipped over anything. The only thing I'm skipping over is listening to him," the Republican said.

Ingraham pointed out that a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas is being compared by some to a similar spike in New York from earlier this year.

Patrick took issue with any such comparison.

“We’ve had 2,424 people die and New York has had over 31,000. Even California has had almost three times as much as Texas, and remember Laura, those two states have been locked down the whole time while we have been open, so locking down doesn’t work,” he told Ingraham.

“If it did, those two states would be doing better than Texas,” Patrick added.

Patrick said Texas leaders will follow science when dealing with the coronavirus, but he made it clear that state leaders do not need Fauci’s advice.

“I don’t need his advice anymore. We will listen to a lot of science, we will listen to a lot of doctors, and Gov. Greg Abbott and myself and other state leaders will make the decision,” Patrick said.

“No thank you, Dr. Fauci.”

The comments from Patrick came after Fauci commented on rising infection rates in a number of states while addressing the Senate.

“We’ve got to make sure that when states start to try and open again, they need to follow the guidelines that have been very carefully laid out, with regard to checkpoints,” Fauci told lawmakers Tuesday, according to KXAN-TV.

“What we’ve seen in several states are different iterations of that, perhaps maybe in some, going too quickly and skipping over some of the checkpoints,” Fauci added.

Reuters reported Texas saw its largest single day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, with 6,975 new cases reported.

