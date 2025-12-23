Share
A blurry view of police lights flashing.
A blurry view of police lights flashing. (MattGush / Getty Images)

Texas Man Fatally Shoots Two People Who Allegedly Followed and Attacked Him

 By Michael Austin  December 23, 2025 at 4:30am
A man in Harris County, Texas, fatally shot two other men Nov. 28 after they allegedly followed him and assaulted him.

The shooter told investigators that he acted in self-defense after the two men trailed his car and tried to block him when he arrived at his neighborhood, according to a report from KTRK-TV.

The shooter said that the two men started to kick him and his car, per the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

When first responders arrived, they found the two men, identified as 57-year-old Timothy Underwood and 59-year-old Keith McDonald, with gunshot wounds.

One died at the scene, while the other died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The shooter remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

He is not in custody and has not been charged with a crime.

“The shooter in the incident stayed on scene and surrendered himself to arriving deputies,” Sgt. Jason Brown confirmed, according to a report from KHOU-TV.

“He’s claiming that the individuals that he shot had been following him for some time,” Brown added. “And when they pulled into the neighborhood, those individuals blocked him in and attempted to come up and confront him in his car.”

Brown said that “it’s possible the charges could be filed sometime in the future, but as of right now, we’re not anticipating for him to be filed on tonight.”

As noted by Blaze Media, social media commenters were divided over whether the shooting was justified, especially as investigators have not yet confirmed that the alleged assailants were armed.

“They don’t have to be armed to do bodily harm or even kill you,” one commenter said.

“IDK… call me crazy, but if I felt my life was in danger, I would not park my car and get out of it… would you?” another offered. “Self-defense doesn’t work here. He was trigger happy and probably had road rage.”

“Why don’t you just jump the curb to get away,” a third commenter asked. “How are unarmed men going to hurt you if the doors are locked?”

“Looks like the 2 attackers had road rage. Is he not supposed to defend himself? Whatever it takes,” a fourth suggested.

Truth and Accuracy

