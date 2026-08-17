Texas Man Kills Alleged Intruder in Shootout – Police Say Suspect Had a Protective Order Filed Against Him

A Texas shootout left one man, whom police say violated an order of protection, dead.

The Saturday incident in Fort Worth took place at about 3:30 p.m., police said, according to WFAA-TV.

Police said a man who owned the home returned to his house and saw another man on the property.

At first, the two exchanged angry words, police said.

The argument eventually escalated to gunfire.

The homeowner was wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. The other man was killed.

Officers are investigating after one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting during an altercation at a Fort Worth home, police say. https://t.co/szALdSBKBA — WFAA (@wfaa) August 16, 2026

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“A verbal altercation occurred between the two males and they both exchanged gunfire,” Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department said, according to KXAS-TV.

“Two things — one — this is not the way to end a verbal altercation,” he said.

He also noted that the man who was killed “should not have even been on the property because of the court order that was signed off by a judge,” according to WFAA.

“And there are also rules and laws and policies in place with that protective order. That individual should not have been here,” Calzada said, according to KXAS.

Calzada did not specify who the order of protection was taken out to protect, other than that it was someone who lived in the house where the shooting took place.

According to KDFW-TV, the order was placed for someone other than the homeowner involved in the shootout.

Police did not name either individual involved in the incident.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said Darius Levy, 29, was killed, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Police have not indicated whether any charges will be filed in the incident.

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