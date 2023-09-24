Share
Commentary
National Guard troops stand guard near a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Aug. 24.
Commentary
National Guard troops stand guard near a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Aug. 24. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO - AFP / Getty Images)

Texas National Guard Rolls Into Eagle Pass, Immediately Gets to Work

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 24, 2023 at 8:53am
Share

As President Joe Biden’s administration weathers yet another border crisis — this one in Eagle Pass, Texas — GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing something about it. Not only that, he’s getting results.

According to NewsNation, the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety troopers arrived in Eagle Pass to help handle the situation after the mayor of the border town issued a disaster declaration.

The Eagle Pass sector of the southern border has already seen 270,000 encounters with illegal migrants in fiscal year 2023. However, on Wednesday, over 10,000 people alone crossed into Eagle Pass from Mexico, sources within U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

“Numbers like that haven’t been seen since before the end of the pandemic-era policy Title 42, which allowed officials to turn migrants away on public health grounds. Before Title 42’s expiration May 11, illegal crossings started to surge, although shortly after the policy was lifted, they dropped dramatically,” NewsNation reported.

“There has been a situation the last couple of days where we have gotten an influx of immigrants crossing through Eagle Pass. And it has taken a toll on our local resources,” Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas told NewsNation after issuing the disaster declaration.

Trending:
Man Who Tried to Shoot Rittenhouse and Ended Up Shot Himself Lands in News Again Under His New Name: Report

“I’ve been getting a lot of calls from our constituents, and they get worried — they see a lot of a lot of people in our community. But it is my understanding that some of these people, they don’t want to be there. So they’re leaving [the shelters], and they’re on our streets, and I understand the concerns of a lot of people.”

Footage of the border tweeted by Townhall.com’s Julio Rosas on Saturday showed the Texas National Guard “preventing illegal immigrants from entering Eagle Pass.”

Will the Biden administration allow Texas to continue fortifying the border?

Further footage from Rosas from “a different spot along the Rio Grande” reported to show “illegal immigrants … finding a way through the [concertina wire] despite the National Guard being there.”

“After the group passed through, Guardsmen placed more C-wire in the gap illegal immigrants used to enter Eagle Pass,” he noted.

In a tweet earlier this week, Gov. Abbott said that Biden administration border officials were cutting the razor concertina wire being used “in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings.”

Related:
Texas AG Paxton Returns After 4-Month Impeachment Trial to Find Biden's Border Antics

“I immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings & install more razor wire,” Abbott said in the Tuesday tweet, which showed unidentified officials cutting the wire and letting illegal immigrants through.

While it’s unclear who gave the order to cut the wire or how far up the order stretched, it wouldn’t be out of character for the Biden administration, which has dealt with the latest border crisis in the same way they’ve dealt with prior border crises: By essentially asking, “What crisis?”

The administration’s idea of alleviating the problem has been to offer work permits to nearly half a million Venezuelan illegal immigrants who arrived in the country before July 31, according to NBC News.

Like so many asylum measures of this sort, it offers a degree of plausible deniability: No, obviously we’re not encouraging illegal immigration, the administration will say, because this only applies to those already here! And we absolutely won’t ever do it again for the people arriving now. Until we do, of course.

Instead of taking half-measures like that, meanwhile, Gov. Abbott, the Texas National Guard and troopers with the Department of Public Safety are enforcing the border laws the White House refuses to. Come 2024, one hopes these four videos stick in America’s mind — and factor into the choice they make at the ballot box accordingly.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless.The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Texas National Guard Rolls Into Eagle Pass, Immediately Gets to Work
Surprise Accountability Office Inspections Find Grotesque Pattern at US Military Barracks - Our Troops Deserve So Much Better
NYT's David Brooks Complains About Price of Meal, Restaurant Then Points Out What He Spent It On
Doctor Says There's No Way Biden Would Pass Mental Competency Test
Portland City Council Deliberates on $750 Million 'Climate Investment Plan' Amid Rampant Crime, Drugs, Homelessness
See more...

Conversation