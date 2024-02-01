The Texas Military Department is flying a historic state battle flag reportedly at its headquarters at Campy Mabrry in Austin that reads “COME AND TAKE IT” amid the state’s ongoing border stand-off with the federal government.

The department oversees the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, and the Texas State Guard.

On its X page Tuesday, the department posted an image of the Texas state flag above what Military.com identified as the Gonzales flag — a flag from the Texas Revolution.

The image of the flags was posted without comment:

The Gonzales flag represents the spirit of free Texans willing to fight tyranny.

The Texas Military Forces Museum noted of the flag, “The volunteer spirit that has now characterized the military forces of Texas for more than one hundred fifty years was first called upon during this crisis. It was against a determined group of men that [Mexican Gen. Antonio López de Santa Anna] sent his dictator-controlled army. It was at Gonzales that the motto — ‘Come and Take It’ — was born.

“When Santa Anna sent a Mexican commander to take a cannon from Gonzales, the Texans rallied forces from the Guadeloupe, the Colorado and the Brazos for aid, then told the Mexican commander to ‘Come and Take It.’ The latter retreated six miles, and the Texans, tired of waiting for an attack charged the Mexicans on October 2, 1835, and the Mexicans retreated in full flight.”

Texas would go on to defeat the Mexican Army during its revolution, gaining independence before ultimately joining the U.S. as the 28th state in 1845.

Since 2021, the state’s border with Mexico has been inundated by a historic and endless flood of illegal immigrants as the Biden administration refuses to enforce the country’s immigration laws.

Last month, the White House argued that Texas police and military officials had no right to place barriers, such as razor wire, on the border.

The U.S. Supreme Court tossed out an injunction that kept Border Patrol from cutting through and taking down any barriers put up by Texas until a court case on the matter was heard in a 5-4 decision.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott responded by accusing the federal government of violating its pact with the states.

He has also continued to order state forces to protect the border.

Border wall construction is ongoing along the Texas-Mexico border. We will continue to use every tool and strategy available to defend our southern border. pic.twitter.com/xk88NUiz1s — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 30, 2024

The Texas National Guard is working around-the-clock to repel and deter illegal crossings near Shelby Park. We will continue to hold the line. pic.twitter.com/pZ422Z3XFT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 31, 2024

Weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling, the razor wire remains while more has been laid.

