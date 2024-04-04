All roads lead to Rome.

As far back as the second century B.C., the historian Polybius predicted that a decline in moral virtue would lead to the fall of the Roman Republic. Sound familiar? America is on the road to a similar fall — and may well be outpacing ancient Rome.

American servicemen who betray their oath to uphold the Constitution are a sure sign of moral decay, especially when that betrayal directly undermines the security and stability of the nation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that a Texas National Guard soldier has been accused of trying to smuggle an illegal migrant into the U.S., according to NewsNation.

Guardsman Savion Johnson — who was deployed to Eagle Pass as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star — was arrested in Kinney County on charges of human smuggling, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest.

“If the allegations are true, the accused is a traitor and criminal,” Abbott’s press secretary Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement, according to KTRK-TV.

“We have zero tolerance for Texans who violate laws that directly contradict the mission we are seeking to achieve. The accused’s illegal smuggling may subject him to a mandatory minimum prison sentence of at least 10 years. He deserves more.”

In the old days — which weren’t so long ago — traitors faced the firing squad.

According to Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe, Johnson was driving a government vehicle on Highway 674 on Sunday when he spotted a tactical Border Patrol checkpoint and turned around.

Should the southern border be closed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (97 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

“That behavior alerted agents, who attempted to stop the SUV,” NewsNation reported. “Officers from Texas DPS used spike strips to get the vehicle to come to a stop.”

Kinney County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to assist with the arrest, and Johnson was pulled out of the vehicle and searched. An illegal immigrant who initially fled from the SUV eventually gave himself up.

Johnson had been promised $5,000 to $6,000 to smuggle the person, according to NewsNation sources. Because he was armed, the smuggling charge was elevated.



This wasn’t the first time a member of the National Guard has been arrested for human smuggling near the border. In June, two servicewomen were caught sneaking illegal immigrants into the country along the same road.

It’s bad enough the Mexican drug cartels are working hard to smuggle illegal immigrants across the border. When American soldiers help them do it, it’s beyond corrupt.

It signals that the moral compass that used to be calibrated in American homes and schools is broken. Sadly, the sacred oath soldiers take to protect the country from “all enemies, foreign and domestic,” is now mere babble.

“We don’t know what’s going on in their lives to make them do this,” Coe said. “But they’re going to get caught.”

Coe’s heart is in the right place, but the numbers don’t back him up.

Considering the number of “gotaways” who made it into the country in fiscal year 2023 — an estimated 860,000 — it doesn’t appear that all the smugglers are getting caught.

Not even close.

The Biden administration’s American death wish is on full display. The movie version might be called “The Decline and Fall of America.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.