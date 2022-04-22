Share
Texas National Guard Soldier Down at Border, Officials Confirm Heroic Final Feat

 By Michael Austin  April 22, 2022 at 11:34am
Joe Biden’s border crisis may have just claimed its latest victim.

A Texas National Guard soldier died in the Rio Grande on Friday morning, sources told Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told Fox News that the incident occurred in Eagle Pass and noted that the body has been recovered.

Melugin took to Twitter to announce the news Friday, noting the guardsman died “while trying to save migrants in the water.”

“BREAKING: Multiple sources tell me a Texas National Guard soldier has just drowned in the Rio Grande here in Eagle Pass while trying to save migrants in the water,” Melugin wrote.

“Texas DPS confirms, and tells me a body has been recovered. I’m told a statement will be coming out soon.”

A constant stream of illegal immigrants crossing the border under the current presidential administration has led to many such dangerous situations.

Despite having had well over a year to address these problems, Biden still fails to do so.

Even Biden’s biggest fans over at CNN have been left stunned by this momentous failure.

On March 25, CNN anchor Brianna Keiler was astonished upon looking at the sheer number of border crossings set to occur this spring.

According to Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz, 8,000 apprehensions at the border are expected per day this spring.

That number “will probably become the norm over the next 30 or 45 days,” Ortiz said.

“U.S. officials are scrambling to prepare for a record-breaking surge of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border this spring,” Keilar said in a video posted on Twitter by the Republican National Committee.

“In a CNN exclusive interview, the chief of Border Patrol says he is bracing for a staggering 8,000 apprehensions a day,” she said, adding, “That is a huge number.”

Reporter Patricia Alvarez noted later in the clip that Border Patrol is already “over capacity.”

“This week they had 16,000 people in custody in their facilities,” she said.

With Border Patrol stretched that thin, until President Biden does something to protect American borders, mistakes are going to happen.

Unfortunately, Biden has yet to take any substantial action.

Perhaps if he had, a Texas guardsman would not have drowned on Tuesday.

