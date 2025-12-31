Share
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in the State Capitol on Aug. 15, 2025, in Austin, Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in the State Capitol on Aug. 15, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Texas Official Appointed by Greg Abbott Shot and Killed - Suspect Remains at Large

 By Bryan Chai  December 31, 2025 at 10:15am
The fatal shooting of prominent Texas businessman Eddy Betancourt has sent shockwaves through the Rio Grande Valley, leaving a community grappling with loss and unanswered questions.

According to KRIV-TV, Betancourt, a respected business leader and a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Facilities Commission, was killed on Dec. 27 in McAllen, Texas.

Authorities believe it was a targeted act of violence.

Police are now searching for Reynaldo Mata-Rios in connection with the shooting.

Although Mata-Rios reportedly told officials he planned to surrender to McAllen police, he has not done so and remains at large.

He was last known to be living in Pharr, Texas, as investigators continue efforts to locate him and piece together the circumstances surrounding Betancourt’s death.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Betancourt, 61, was a longtime leader in the construction industry, serving as president of his company and building a reputation as a steady and influential figure in the region’s business community.

Beyond his private sector work, he held a public role on the board of directors for the Hidalgo County Appraisal District, where he was involved in overseeing local property valuation and tax matters.

He also served at the state level as a member of the Texas Facilities Commission, a body responsible for managing Texas government buildings and real estate, following his appointment by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2020.

Betancourt’s nomination via Abbott is noteworthy, because while the Texas governor is a Republican, Betancourt appeared to be more independent.

The San Antonio Express-News reported, “In 2018, he gave $6,000 in cash and $12,000 in in-kind donations to Democrat Richard Cortez, a former McAllen mayor who was waging a successful campaign for Hidalgo County judge.”

According to KRIV-TV, Mata-Rios is described by authorities as a 60-year-old Hispanic male, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Investigators say Mata-Rios was last known to be living in Pharr, Texas.

Law enforcement has not released additional details about his movements since the shooting, but continues to actively search for him in connection with the case. A warrant for murder, a first-degree felony, was issued on Sunday. Mata-Rios is still at large as of Tuesday.

As the investigation continues, police are asking the public to remain vigilant and assist in locating Mata-Rios. Officials stress that community cooperation is critical as they work to bring clarity and accountability in the wake of Betancourt’s killing.

Anyone with information about Mata-Rios’s whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (8477). Authorities say even small details could prove significant to the investigation.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through the “P3 Tips” smartphone application. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward, according to law enforcement.

