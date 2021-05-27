Commentary
Texas Passes Law Making Abortion a Felony in the Event SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

Andrew Thornebrooke May 26, 2021 at 5:14pm

The Texas Legislature passed a bill on Tuesday to criminalize abortion in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

House Bill 1280 currently awaits the signature of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The legislation creates a first-degree felony offense for abortionists that would take effect 30 days after any Supreme Court decision overturning Roe.

The excitement online was palpable, with the pro-life Society of St. Sebastian tweeting, “Prayers that Gov. Abbott will sign the bill soon!”

While any anticipation of the Supreme Court overruling Roe may be wishful thinking, it is nonetheless refreshing to see the pro-life cause triumph at a statehouse.

If nothing else, the bill lifts some of the weight placed on members of a society that worships at the altar of “my body, my choice.”

HB 1280 follows up Texas’ heartbeat bill, which became law earlier this month and bans abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

“This bill ensures the life of every unborn child with a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion,” Abbott said of the bill.

When taken together, the two bills represent something of an aspirational legislative effort by Texas.

Lawmakers are doing the best they can under the present circumstances while also signaling to their constituents that they would implement moral solutions if the federal government would allow them to do so.

At least some of the problem lies with the language of Roe, which allows for abortion as an extension of the mother’s right to privacy regarding choices within “marriage and family life.”

Concerning the promotion of rational choice, marriage and family, however, Roe has been nothing but an immense failure.

But it must be understood that the semantics of Roe is not the crux of the problem, and pro-abortion politicians and judges are far from the most dangerous enemies of the unborn.

Rather, the culture that so brutally celebrates the death and dismemberment of unborn children is the greater evil, and we would do better to combat this threat than progressive legislation alone.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned?

The culture of death that possesses our nation like some B-movie poltergeist needs to be exorcised, and that can only happen when everyday Americans acknowledge and defend the right to life.

Texas’ new bills are a step toward that end and indicative of a regenerative culture taking root and growing throughout the country.

Andrew Thornebrooke
Contributor, Commentary
Andrew Thornebrooke is a writer specializing in foreign policy and national security. He is the executive editor of The Rearguard and a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University.
Andrew Thornebrooke is an American writer working at the crossroads of communications and policy advocacy. He is an expert in intranational conflict and national security.

He is the founder of The Rearguard, a weekly column dedicated to exploring issues of culture, defense, and security within the context of a receding Western Civilization.

Andrew is a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University where his research focuses on non-state military actors, partisanship, and the philosophy of war. A McNair Scholar and public speaker, he has presented research at several institutions including Cornell, Fordham, and the CUNY Graduate Center.

His bylines appear in numerous outlets including The Free-Lance Star, Independent Journal Review, InsideSources, The Lowell Sun, and The Western Journal.
