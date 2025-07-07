Texas Pediatrician Quickly Pays the Price for Sickening Comment About Flood Victims

A Texas pediatrician was placed on administrative leave and later fired after she posted a message to Facebook saying that MAGA voters who were impacted by the Texas flash floods are climate change deniers who got what they deserved.

Dr. Christina B. Propst slammed MAGA voters in a since-deleted Facebook post that was screenshotted and shared on the social media platform X over the weekend.

“May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry,” she wrote in the now-viral post. “Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.”

An X user named “Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella” posted the screengrab on the platform and garnered 4.4 million views before drawing a comment from Propst’s employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics in Houston, Texas.

The lengthy response initially gave condolences to the victims, then said Propst had been placed on leave.

“We are aware that a personal social media comment by one of our physicians has caused significant hurt and outrage. The content and timing of that post do not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics,” the organization said.

“We want to be clear,” the statement continued. “We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminished human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of backgrounds or beliefs.”

The company added, “In moments of crisis we believe in unity over division, healing over judgment, and humility over rhetoric. We are taking this matter seriously, and have placed the physician on administrative leave.”

The organization later announced that “the individual is not longer employed” there, according to the New York Post.

Sadly, Propst is not the only one using the tragedy to make political points.

A number of Democrats politicized the floods almost immediately, including Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, both of whom pushed climate change talking points.

Dr. Propst’s sentiments also show a growing pattern of hatred toward Trump voters and conservatives in general. No matter what they may be going through, they are fair game to be attacked. It’s “take no prisoners.”

Axios published a report on Monday highlighting how several House Democrats are growing weary of the bloodlust being shown by their supporters, especially when it comes to Trump.

“Some of [the grassroots voters] have suggested… what we really need to do is be willing to get shot” when visiting ICE facilities or federal agencies, one House Democrat told the outlet.

“Our own base is telling us that what we’re doing is not good enough,” the lawmaker continued, noting that they expect “there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public.”

Another unidentified House Democrat claimed that constituents have told them “civility isn’t working” and that they should prepare for “violence… to fight to protect our democracy.”

This is known as “backdraft.” When a fire in a tight space has consumed almost all the oxygen — but still remains hot — and when fresh oxygen is reintroduced back into the mixture, it becomes superheated, resulting in an explosion.

The mainstream media, Democratic leadership, and other organizations have likewise been stirring the pot for years against Trump and America’s way of life.

They’ve now introduced an even more radical element into the mix since Trump’s reelection, and things are ready to ignite. When we completely dehumanize fellow citizens for having different political views, the situation can become explosive.

The far-left has always played with fire, but it seems they’re only now realizing they’re about to get burned — and not by MAGA conservatives, mind you, but by the very monster they helped to create.

