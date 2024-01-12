Texas Rancher Comes Out Swinging in Border Interview, Calls Biden and Mayorkas Traitors to Our Country

A Texas rancher put the Biden administration on blast Monday, calling President Joe Biden and his homeland security secretary “traitors.”

Appearing on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” rancher Wayne Knight had nothing but disgust for Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Lawrence Jones, reporting from Eagle Pass, Texas, told the folks back in the studio that Knight was with him and his crew when they caught video of an illegal alien male of military age climbing over the fence and edging past the razor wire on the fence top.

Jones pointed out the discarded clothing draped over the razor wire to aid the illegals in climbing over the dangerous barrier safely and with minimal cuts.

“This is incredible,” Knight said wearily. “And I see the same thing on the ranch. All the trash and the debris and the damage. I see that and I’m 20 miles south of here and I see the same thing there as what you’re seeing here.”

Jones went on to ask the rancher what he would tell Mayorkas.

“That he’s a traitor. He’s an absolute traitor,” Knight said.

“He lies under oath. He says that the border is secure. It’s not. He took an oath to protect us, and he’s not doing it. … The whole administration is the same way. Even our president, the president of the United States, I call him a traitor too,” the Texan continued.

Jones then asked the rancher what he thinks of Biden trying to sue Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for spearheading a law to allow Texas police officers to arrest and jail illegals for breaking our immigration laws.

“It’s proof that he doesn’t care,” Knight said of the president. “It’s crazy. Our governor is trying to protect us and take care of us here on our own homeland. But yet our federal government is going to try to keep him from doing it? Treason.”

He said it’s clear the only reason Biden and the Democrats are allowing this illegal alien invasion is political.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that it’s nothing but a vote,” Knight told Jones. “He claims he’s going to give all this stuff, and they’re going to praise him, so they’re going to vote for him.”

Jones ended his report by saying of the work to prevent illegal immigration, “Texas needs some help. It can’t do it by itself.”

Indeed, Border Patrol sources told Fox News last week that they encountered more than 300,000 illegals in December — the most in a single month in U.S. history.

Meanwhile, American citizens are suffering the highest rates of homelessness since the statistics have been measured, according to a Department of Housing and Urban Development report.

The 300,000-plus figure doesn’t even include the countless “gotaways” — illegal immigrants never caught by Border Patrol agents.

With about 11.4 million illegals in the United States, they now top the populations of all but seven of our states.

In fact, just the number of illegals who have gotten into the country under the Biden administration would amount to our 13th-largest state if they were gathered all together.

Wayne Knight is right. Joe Biden and his corrupt regime have been nothing short of traitorous with their disastrous and dangerous border policy.

