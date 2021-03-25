President Joe Biden’s border crisis is actually a humanitarian disaster.

It’s not just that illegal immigrants are being squeezed into overcrowded facilities like cattle, but also that property owners in border states have been left fending for themselves against the onslaught.

Texas rancher John Sewell appeared on Fox News on Thursday to share an ordeal that he says is the worst he’s seen in a quarter-century, with migrants “tearing down our fences, they’re coming to our houses at night” and leaving his family in fear.

“I’ve been here for about 25 years so I’ve seen, under many administrations, I’ve seen lots of trouble,” Sewell told “America’s Newsroom” hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. “But I’ve never seen it at this level, and I’ve never seen it with this quality of people.”

While he acknowledged the migrants who usually come through his Texas town are there to “better themselves and better their lives,” he said this new crop seems “more confrontational” than in the past.

“They have something to lose,” Sewell said, speculating that it might be human trafficking driving this influx on his ranch.

“You know, my problem is I’m 40 miles from the border,” he continued, “so it’s not like I’m sitting at the edge of the border and all these people are coming across the river to me.”

Sewell said his property is right before a highway checkpoint, so “smugglers are bringing [migrants] here, dropping them off and they’re coming through my property, and that in turn has caused lots of heartache for us.”

He added that “they’re tearing down our fences” and “they’re coming to our houses at night,” preventing him from allowing his daughter to “walk on the driveway to jog or exercise because of this without having a dog with her.”

Sewell pointed out that there was nobody to protect his family since U.S. Border Patrol agents are busy “working to keep unaccompanied minors under control in a facility” rather than “out here in the field.”

“We’re overwhelmed,” he said. “I mean, we’ve been thrown to the wolves here as far as I’m concerned.”

But what Sewell really wanted to convey was how the establishment media has been hiding the worst of the problem with the illegal immigration crisis and the hopeless situation that President Joe Biden has created.

“If they really want to see what’s going on and what they don’t want to see, then they need to come to visit people like me that have to battle this every day in their own backyard,” he said.

As for possible government solutions, Sewell said he has “very little confidence in anything that we’re doing right now,” including putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border crisis.

“At least in the prior administration, we had a plan,” Sewell said of former President Donald Trump’s administration, which was tough on illegal immigration.

“We had something in place that was at least controlling the issue, and they knew what was going to happen to the individual once they were apprehended,” he said.

“Now, we have no plan. We have no direction. Where are we going? I don’t think anyone knows that answer,” Sewell concluded. “Do you guys?”

The Biden administration has done all it can to reverse Trump’s policies to limit the flow of illegal immigrants across the border.

Moreover, officials conveyed the new lax immigration enforcement sufficient to cause a surge of migrants that was so significant even the president of Mexico blamed Biden.

“Expectations were created that with the government of President Biden, there would be a better treatment of migrants,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, “and this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so.”

Biden has been in office just a little over two months, but he’s already harming innocent Americans and even the illegal immigrants he’s purporting to help.

It doesn’t do the migrants any favors to be on U.S. soil as lawbreakers from day one, and it doesn’t help property owners to have strangers traipsing through their property at night, regardless of whether they are on their way to a better life or part of a criminal enterprise.

Biden has opened the floodgates for illegal immigration, allowing thousands of people into the country without knowing who they are or even why they’re here.

And now it’s landowners in border states who are paying the price and living in fear because of it.

