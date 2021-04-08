Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Texas Rancher Reveals He and Neighbors Have Made Disturbing Discoveries on Their Properties

×
By Jack Davis
Published April 8, 2021 at 10:14am
Mewe Share P Share

Texas rancher Whit Jones has seen the ugly side of illegal immigration, as evidenced by the bodies he and his neighbors have found on their land.

Jones appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday to explain how the border crisis looks from his ranch in Hebbronville, Texas.

Jones said that he finds two or three dead migrants a year on his property, noting that the number varies depending upon how close ranches are to the route illegal immigrants usually take.

“A neighbor of mine has been finding close to 10 a year for the last 10 years,” he said, according to Fox News.

Death is a common companion for illegal immigrants on their journey. Border Patrol reported that during the 2019 federal fiscal year, 300 immigrants died near the southern border, according to Statista.com.

TRENDING: Suspect Identified in Mass Killing of Elderly Couple and Their Grandchildren

Most of those Jones has found are men in their 20s to 40s who would not qualify for asylum.

“Right now we’re seeing hardly any children or women because of everything that’s going on on the river,” Jones said. “Those people aren’t having to make this journey.”

“They can claim asylum — the women and children can — and they’re being bused places,” he said.

Is the Biden administration willing to sacrifice lives to keep the border open and score political points?

Jones said that on the ground, there is “a little bit more of a dangerous situation” with more “single men coming up.”

“There is a sense of fear that exists down here all the time,” Jones said. “It’s a terrible situation.”

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee has said Texas is not alone in finding dead illegal immigrants on ranches.


Jones said he is hoping to get a state law passed that “helps penalize smugglers” and provides protection for migrants.

RELATED: Illegal Border Crossing Attempts Just Hit a 15-Year High

“It gives our local law enforcement the ability to do more with the situation,” he said, noting that the Texas law would “strengthen the penalty on trespassing from a state level.”

Jones said the issue of illegal immigrants is not confined to the Rio Grande.

“Typically what we hear about on the news is people crossing that border,” he said. “But essentially there’s another border that is about 50 miles to the north and we call it the ‘interior check system’ or the ‘interior checkpoint.’”

“So once all these people get across the river, they then now have to make another journey.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Texas Rancher Reveals He and Neighbors Have Made Disturbing Discoveries on Their Properties
Report: Raw Sewage from Mexico Is Plaguing American Cities
A Moderate Senate Democrat Just Dealt Joe Biden a Significant Blow
Texas Governor Reveals Sexual Abuse Allegations from Inside Migrant Children Holding Facility
Mike Pence Announces New Trump-Backed Venture to Fight Biden's Agenda
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×