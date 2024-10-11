A Texas man has been arrested after his wife disappeared, according to news reports.

Texas real estate Suzanne Simpson, 51, went missing Sunday night, KENS-TV in San Antonio reported.

Witnesses said they saw her arguing with her husband, Brad Simpson, 53, outside their home in Olmos Park, Texas, just before she disappeared, according to WOAI-TV in San Antonio.

Brad was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, after police obtained warrants for assault/family violence and unlawful restraint, Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas told reporters.

The night of her disappearance, witnesses said they saw Simpson arguing with her husband at The Argyle, a private club in San Antonio, Texas.

Later that night, about 10 p.m., neighbors witnessed another argument between the couple in front of their home.

Olmos Park police are searching for a missing San Antonio area realtor

The altercation became physical as Simpson tried getting away, but her husband wouldn’t let her go, Hewas “grabbing her upper torso area to gain control of her body,” WOAI reported.

The couple then walked down the street.

When a neighbor went outside to investigate, he heard two or three loud screams from a wooded area near the home, KENS reported.

One hour later, the neighbor witnessed Brad Simpson leaving in his truck, a black GMC pickup, and returning a couple hours later.







Authorities weren’t notified about the incident until Monday night, when Brad Simpson called the police himself to report his wife missing.

Simpson was uncooperative in the subsequent investigation, failing to show for a follow-up interview, Villegas said.

Brad Simpson was later arrested and is now in jail, with bonds amounting to $2 million, KENS reported.

Meanwhile, the search for Simpson continues.

She was last seen wearing a black knee-length dress and black heels, WOAI reported.

Texas DPS and the Olmos Park Department released this photo of Suzanne Clark Simpson, missing since Monday. She was wearing this exact black dress. Her husband was booked into Bexar Co. Jail today but is not cooperating with police.

The couple has been married 22 years and had four children together.

