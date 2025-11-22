Texas Is Right, Federal Judge Is Wrong: Ten Commandments Should Stay In Classroom, Foundation of US Law

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that the display of the Ten Commandments in Texas classrooms is unconstitutional, but he apparently does not understand U.S. history or case law well.

U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia, a Clinton appointee, wrote in a preliminary injunction order that “displaying the Ten Commandments on the wall of a public-school classroom as set forth in S.B. 10 [Senate Bill 10] violates the Establishment Clause.”

“It is impracticable, if not impossible, to prevent Plaintiffs from being subjected to unwelcome religious displays without enjoining Defendants from enforcing S.B. 10 across their districts.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.