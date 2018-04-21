The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Culture
Print

Texas School Forced To Apologize After Asking Students To List Positives of Slavery

By Becky Loggia
April 21, 2018 at 10:01am

Print

On Friday, a San Antonio, Texas charter school apologized for the negligent act of asking students to write down the positive aspects of slavery in the U.S.

According to The Hill, Aaron Kindel, who is the superintendent of the Great Hearts Academies in Texas, posted the school’s apology to Facebook, stating that the mishap was limited to just one teacher at a certain school.

“In the 8th grade American History class students were asked to reflect on the differing sides of slavery,” the post states. “To be clear, there is no debate about slavery. It is immoral and a crime against humanity.”

“We fully intend to make sure something like this does not happen again and will keep parents posted as we address this issue further.”

Kindel also admitted that the teacher responsible for the controversial assignment at the Great Hearts Monte Vista North campus had been placed on leave almost immediately.

Do you think the school should be reprimanded for their actions?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
After the assignment had been given, parent Roberto Livar posted a picture of the worksheet his son, Manu, was given that asked him to list the positive aspects of slavery, according to the HuffPost.

As word of the assignment got out, many people, including Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, took to social media to express their anger at the situation.

The charter school system stated that it had subsequently removed from its classrooms “Prentice Hall Classics: A History of the United States,” a textbook usually used by the students.

“If we deem this textbook imprudent, we will permanently remove it and replace it with a history book that accurately reflects our values,” Kindel said, who stated that an audit of the textbook was being conducted.

The textbook’s publishing company, Pearson, also gave a statement in an attempt to distance itself from the assignment that has left many parent’s and students upset.

RELATED: Stolen 3 Years Ago, Dog Journeys 1,700 Miles to Return to Homeless Owner

“The worksheet that was being associated with this book in social media posts was not created by, endorsed, or encouraged in any way by Pearson,” said Scott Overland, who is Pearson’s Director of Media Relations.

“We do not support the point of view represented in the worksheet,” he added. “And strongly condemn the implication that there was any positive aspect to slavery.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: American History, Slavery, student, Texas

By: Becky Loggia on April 21, 2018 at 10:01am

Popular Right Now

Luke Rosiak and Wajid Ali Syed

Report: DNC Aide Gave Pakistan the Power to ‘Change the US President’ with Stolen Information

Dick Morris

barack obama, donald trump (3)

Dick Morris: Obama Ordered Wiretaps on Trump Before Election

Dick Morris

US Attorneys Investigating McCabe Will Have More Impact than Mueller

Randy DeSoto

NYC Crowds Flood Into Chick-fil-A Despite Attempt To Label Christian Chain as ‘Creepy’

Randy DeSoto

Trump Tweets High Crude Prices ‘Will Not Be Accepted,’ Oil Plummets

Randy DeSoto

Illinois County Says It’s a ‘Sanctuary County’ for Gun Owners, ‘We’re Taking a Stand’

Chris Agee

Mark Zuckerberg (2)

Facebook Finally Confirms – Tracks People Who Don’t Even Use It

Joshua Gill

Barbara Bush Unflinchingly Stared Death in the Face Because ‘There Is a Great God’

Recently Posted