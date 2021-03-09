The Trump administration made the enforcement of U.S. immigration laws a priority.

In addition to putting an end to the “catch and release” policy under which illegal immigrants were released into U.S. cities, former President Donald Trump forced concessions from the Mexican president and ordered that asylum-seekers remain in Mexico while awaiting their hearings. His administration also built or replaced 450 miles of the border wall.

Trump had to fight every step of the way for each gain, sometimes against members of his own party. However, by the time he left office, the border “crisis” that had peaked in January 2019 was largely under control.

Sadly, once President Joe Biden took office, the Trump policies that were responsible for alleviating the crisis were immediately reversed.

Now, nearly seven weeks into the new administration, the crisis at our southern border is worse than ever. Thousands of illegal immigrants, many wearing shirts emblazoned with the words “Biden, please let us in,” arrive at the border weekly.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: Biden's About to Put 57 Million Jobs in Jeopardy with 1 Law, Makes Keystone Look Like Nothing

A.J. Louderback, the five-term sheriff of Jackson County, Texas, told The Epoch Times that the Biden administration has “dismantled every piece of the Immigration Naturalization Act.”

“This is the first time in U.S. history where the federal government has gone back on rejected asylee applicants, in the last year or so, and they’re reaching out to them to bring them back into the United States,” he said.

Let that sink in. There must have been valid reasons these applicants were rejected, but as far as Democrats are concerned, the more potential voters they can bring into the country, the better.

Louderback told The Epoch Times that “Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector have seen roughly 1,000 people per day crossing into Texas from Mexico. One aspect of human trafficking involves cartels who claim territory, called ‘plazas,’ along the border who work with traffickers, called, ‘coyotes,’ who charge for passage.”

Do you believe the Biden administration's immigration policies are a risk to our national security? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3707 Votes) 0% (13 Votes)

“If you want access to the border through the plazas, you will pay what’s called a peso to the Gulf Cartel in this area, and that peso averages at a low of about $250 per person. So [at] 1,000 [people crossing] a day, you’re looking at a quarter-million dollars a day coming in and funding the cartel for its future violence, and the future enhancement of all things criminal that go on here in Texas … in the United States,” he said.

The sheriff spoke about the “far-reaching impacts such an influx of illegal immigrants has on the communities through which they pass and settle.” He also explained how the “flow of people brings money and power that enriches the cartels that claim territories … near the border, where their coyotes can gain access. These cartels are also known to smuggle narcotics and weapons across the border.”

“Biden’s policies are helping funnel people into this illegal trade,” Louderback said. “We are allowing the cartels to finance themselves, to enrich themselves at the expense of these people.”

He continued, “You know, in a likely situation where there is a mass of people entering a community, fresh and new, not knowing anyone or meeting very few people, what is going to happen to them? Many of them will be hired by the cartel.”

“So we are bringing wholesale people here to this country and clearly we have sent a message to the world that our borders are open today. And Texans will pay a price; Americans will pay a price for that.”

RELATED: Texas Bill Opens Up Loophole on Biden: The Border Wall Might Get Built After All

“Having a secure border defines us as a country,” Louderback said. “I think people should pay attention to that.”

Last month, Texas Rep. Chip Roy, along with 51 of his Republican colleagues, sent a letter to Biden pleading with him to address the coming catastrophe at the border.

The letter said “the fundamental responsibility of the federal government is to protect America, not to ignore the law and to actively encourage, incentivize, and facilitate illegal migration in ways that empower cartels and endanger both American citizens and migrants wrongly being encouraged to succumb to the perilous journey.”

“Notably, the Trump Administration’s policy to use 42 U.S. Code § 265 is perhaps now the only policy ensuring the southern border is not immediately rushed,” it said. “Unfortunately, however, just last week, you signed another Executive Order threatening the longevity of this crucial policy. If title 42 is indeed rescinded, the daily illegal flow will become catastrophic overnight.”

The group called on Biden to instruct Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to brief Congress on the situation.

“This is not a political game — we implore you not to let ideology blind your Administration to the need to secure the border, to defend Americans, and to prevent another cartel-empowering humanitarian crisis,” the lawmakers wrote.

Republican members of Congress must have been outraged to learn that, instead of looking for solutions to relieve the growing crisis at the border, the Biden administration is actively promoting more of the same behavior.

Why would the U.S. government encourage additional asylum seekers in the first place?

Why are they issuing invitations to previously rejected applicants? Are Democrats so desperate for votes that they need to recruit the most unsavory candidates of all?

Why would we do this when border facilities for children are at or near 100 percent capacity?

If they were trying to flood the U.S. with illegal immigrants whom they expect to transform into Democratic voters, this is exactly what they would do.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.