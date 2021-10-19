Texas Sheriff Will Deputize Local Citizens to Fight Border Crisis, Plans to Build Fence Around County

Sheriff Brad Coe of Kinney County, Texas, has taken it upon himself to handle President Joe Biden’s border crisis — a crisis that continues to spiral out of control.

The United States’ southern border has indeed seen an unprecedented surge in traffic, mostly due to illegal aliens attempting to cross over in record numbers.

Coe has decided if Biden’s not going to put together a team to handle the crisis, the sheriff will do it himself.

During an interview with The Gateway Pundit on Monday, Coe announced he would be deputizing 10 local citizens to help rescue his county from the crisis.

To fill out the 10 spots, Coe is looking for “those that have some kind of either police or military experience.”

Coe further pointed out that the federal government’s failures have left local law enforcement at the border with no choice but to take the matter into their own hands.

“As far as taking it into our own hands, the border patrol … we didn’t have much a choice,” Sheriff Coe told The Gateway Pundit.

“The border patrol was completely overwhelmed at the time, thousands of people coming, just turning themselves in, that wanted to get caught, created this problem.”

The last few months have seen the border crisis continue to deteriorate.

In August, the use of catch-and-release policies used for illegal immigrants under the Biden administration was up 430,000 percent from the previous year.

In August of 2020, the Trump administration caught 47,000 migrants at the southern border and released only 10 of them into the United States immediately.

Conversely, in August of 2021, the Biden administration detained 195,000 migrants and released 43,941 of them into the United States.

The increase from 10 to 43,941 is staggering and fails to account for the many illegal immigrants the Biden administration fails to catch due to its lax border enforcement policies.

Biden’s border crisis has also allowed drugs to filter over into the United States from Mexico.

According to Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, “This fiscal year we’ve had 10,000 pounds of fentanyl, 180,000 pounds of meth, 86,000 pounds of cocaine, 5,000 pounds of heroin and 311,000 pounds of marijuana” enter the country through the southern border.

With his empty words and inaction, Biden has made it clear his administration will not be stopping this border catastrophe any time soon.

If there is any hope in stopping this crisis, that hope lies with Sheriff Coe and other local officials doing their best to protect their people.

