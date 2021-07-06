Texas State Troopers Reportedly Uncover Migrant Stash House, Find 60 Nicaraguans

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a call of suspicious activity that led to a home occupied by 60 illegal immigrants from Nicaragua, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection source.

“The migrants were turned over to Border Patrol and were determined to be mostly citizens of Nicaragua. The immediate area received significant media attention after a group of unaccompanied migrant children were abandoned on the banks of the river by smugglers,” according to Breitbart News.

“The group of migrants, mostly single adults, will be processed and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for detention. The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was notified, and the incident remains under investigation,” the report added.

The Del Rio Sector where the incident allegedly occurred is now the second-busiest sector nationwide for illegal immigrant crossings.

According to a June CBP news release, “Uvalde Station continues to see a troubling increase in migrants encountered during train check operations,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II.

“They are found hiding in many dangerous storage areas to avoid detection, putting their lives at risk. With the increase in temperatures during the summer months, this mode of transportation could turn deadly,” he added.

“During Fiscal Year 2021 – Oct. 1, 2020 to date – Del Rio Sector agents have apprehended 3,390 undocumented migrants while conducting train check operations in Uvalde, compared to 372 during the same time last fiscal year,” the report said.

During a single week in April, the Del Rio Sector experienced 69 smuggling cases.

“Agents disrupted 69 smuggling cases attempting to smuggle 364 migrants further into the U.S. throughout sector and made 4,640 apprehension in the past seven days,” according to CBP.

“Del Rio Station agents had multiple instances where they apprehended over 100 individuals at one time,” the report added.

On June 1, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration regarding the immigration surge along the state’s southern border.

“President Biden’s open-border policies have paved the way for dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to pour into our communities,” Abbott said.

“Meanwhile, landowners along the border are seeing their property damaged and vandalized on a daily basis while the Biden Administration does nothing to protect them. Texas continues to step up to confront the border crisis in the federal government’s absence, but more must be done.

“By declaring a state of disaster in these counties, Texas will have more resources and strategies at our disposal to protect landowners and enforce all federal and state laws to combat criminal activities stemming from the border crisis. Working together with local law enforcement, the state will continue to take robust and meaningful action to keep our communities safe.”

“The Governor is authorizing the use of all necessary and available state and local resources to protect landowners in these counties from trespassers and the damage they cause to private property,” the announcement said.

The declaration also made it clear the state has the authority to arrest illegal immigrants and to discontinue the license of child care facilities detaining illegal immigrant children.

“The Governor has also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to enforce all federal and state criminal laws, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking,” it said.

“The Governor directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to take all necessary steps to discontinue state licensure of any child care facility under a contract with the federal government that shelters or detains unlawful immigrants.”

