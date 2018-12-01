Texas A&M Students Spontaneously Pay Fitting Tribute to George H.W. Bush at His Presidential Library

Texas A&M students honored former President George H.W. Bush Saturday after Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30.

Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, is the site of George Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Beginning in the early hours of Saturday, after word of Bush’s death reached campus, current and former Bush School students gathered outside the presidential library.

“All the times I had gone through the library just kind of flashed through my head,” freshman Chris Huser told The Battalion, the college’s student newspaper. “I just thought to come here. It was almost instinctual.”

GALLERY: George H.W. Bush Candlelight Vigil Photos by @cassie_strickerhttps://t.co/5X98g1YDqt — The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) December 1, 2018

About 70 students gathered for a moment of silence in honor of the 41st president, then walked to a statue of Bush to continue the impromptu tribute.

A student-led candlelight vigil was held at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, after former President George H.W. Bush died Friday, at age94.https://t.co/V640gFlJda pic.twitter.com/k4SWAcDH07 — The Voice of America (@VOANews) December 1, 2018

Bush School student Tiffany Easter led the group in singing “Amazing Grace” and read a quote from Bush.

“‘We are a nation of communities, a brilliant diversity spread, like stars like a thousand points of light and a broad and peaceful sky,’” Easter read.

Seventy students and community members gathered last night to honor the 41st president hours after his death. https://t.co/IZTdOKusG1 — The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) December 1, 2018

Easter said Bush gave more than just his name and papers to the school.

“Going to school with him being our namesake is the highest honor that any of us could have, and to walk out of here learning about the legacy that he left as a public servant is an honor,” Easter said.

“He was such a wonderful man and this school was founded on his style of public service and selfless service. He himself said public service is a noble calling. We are here to try and live that out in our time here at the school and we want to honor him tonight,” said student William Moore, according to KPRC.

Warren Finch, director of the presidential library, said that Bush felt an affection for the school and its students, who returned the emotion.

“One of the highlights of this last academic year was when President Bush came back to the campus after his long stay in the hospital, and the students spontaneously put together a flash mob,” Finch said, according to KPRC.

Barbara Bush was buried in this plot on the grounds of the Bush Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest beside her pic.twitter.com/akEjDMIcT5 — Darlington Micah (@DarlingtonMicah) December 1, 2018

The former president will be buried on the campus next to his late wife, Barbara, Fox News reported.

