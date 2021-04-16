Texas Troopers Show Up to Wounded Colleague's Son's Baseball Game After Shooting

A touching display of support for Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Juan Tovar included DPS members standing on the sidelines of his son’s baseball game, a game his injuries left him unable to attend.

Tovar continues to receive support from the local community after being shot in the eye while trying to apprehend mass shooting suspect Larry Bollin in Bryan, Texas, earlier this month, as KTRK-TV reported.

According to an online fundraiser for Tovar, his vehicle was struck 13 times as he returned fire during the incident.

After being discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, Tovar received a hero’s welcome from his home community of Madisonville, Texas, with a drive-by parade.

But the acts of kindness didn’t stop there.

Tovar’s fellow officers stood on the sidelines at his son’s baseball game on behalf of their wounded comrade after his recovery left him unable to attend on Wednesday.

The department took to Facebook and Twitter to further express their well wishes for Tovar.

“Though Trooper Tovar was unable to attend his son’s baseball game last night, DPS members stood on the sidelines for him,” the department’s Southeast Texas Region tweeted.

Though Trooper Tovar was unable to attend his son’s baseball game last night, DPS members stood on the sidelines for him. We continue to pray for a speedy recovery and thank the community and all those who continue to offer kind and inspiring words. #TexasTan pic.twitter.com/DpRbsoR1ea — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) April 14, 2021

“We continue to pray for a speedy recovery and thank the community and all those who continue to offer kind and inspiring words.”

In a Facebook post, the department wrote that Tovar “is progressing through his recovery well.”

Still, he has a long road ahead.

Thankfully, he has the support of his fellow officers and of his community to guide him along the path to wellness.

Madisonville’s McKenzie’s Barbeque intends to host a fundraising event and will donate a percentage of each ticket sale to Trooper Tovar and his family.

Other community organizations, including the Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation, are now accepting donations to assist the Tovar family as well.

As inspiring as it is to know that heroes of Tovar’s nature still walk among us, it is also encouraging to see others rallying around him in support.

His sacrifice is one of many made by our brave members of law enforcement, proving that our men and women in blue exist to serve and protect our communities across the nation.

We know that Tovar’s actions saved the lives of others, and whenever danger arises, we look to heroes with such character — heroes like him.

