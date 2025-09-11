Share
The main campus clock tower at Texas A&M University.
The main campus clock tower at Texas A&M University. (Riley Davidson / Getty Images)

Texas University Draws a Line: Professor Fired, Admin Punished After Pushing Woke Gender Ideology on Students

 By Randy DeSoto  September 11, 2025 at 3:00am
Texas A&M University announced Tuesday evening that a professor caught on video teaching transgender ideology in a children’s literature course has thankfully been fired.

The Texas Tribune reported that not only was senior lecturer Melissa McCoul removed, but also College of Arts and Sciences Dean Mark Zoran and department head Emily Johansen, who oversee the course, were taken out of their leadership positions.

The school said that the two had approved plans to teach the material that did not match the course description.

“It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Zoran or Johansen will remain employed at the university in other roles,” the news outlet reported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded positively Tuesday morning to a news release from Texas A&M President Gen. (Ret.) Mark A. Welsh III, in which the campus leader reported that both Zoran and Johansen were being removed from their administration positions, but the governor also called for the firing of McCoul.

By the evening, the governor could report that the professor was out.

Welsh said in a Tuesday statement regarding McCoul’s firing, “This afternoon, following full consideration of the facts related to this situation, I directed the Provost to terminate the professor involved, effective immediately. Please understand that these decisions were mine alone and were not made lightly. While I cannot provide all the details at this time, I will share the following facts.”

Do you think the tide is turning on college campuses?

“This summer, a children’s literature course contained content that did not align with any reasonable expectation of standard curriculum for the course,” he continued.

Welsh recounted that the issue was raised with the college and department leadership and that the matter had been resolved.

“However, I learned late yesterday that despite that directive, the college continued to teach content that was inconsistent with the published course description for another course this fall,” he said.

The president announced that a school-wide audit is now being conducted of all the course offerings at Texas A&M.

“This isn’t about academic freedom; it’s about academic responsibility. Our degree programs and courses go through extensive approval processes, and we must ensure that what we ultimately deliver to students is consistent with what was approved,” Welsh concluded.

In the viral video that sparked McCoul’s firing, a female student can be heard saying, “I just have a question because I’m not entirely sure this is legal to be teaching, because according to our president, there’s only two genders, and he said that he would be freezing agencies’ funding programs that promote gender ideology.”

She explained that it was not only contrary to Trump’s January executive order — stating there are only two genders — but also her religious beliefs.

The student offered to read the executive order, which made clear that federal funding would be withheld from institutions that promote transgenderism.

“If you are uncomfortable in this class, you do have the right to leave,” McCoul told her, adding she could speak with the department head if she had any issues.

The student responded that she already had a meeting scheduled with Welsh.

“I’m not convinced that your proposal will be effective in stopping me from teaching things that are biologically true, because I do have the legal and ethical authority, along with the professional expertise, in this classroom,” the professor said.

McCoul then told the student, “It’s time for you to leave.”

And now it’s time for this woke professor to leave, and good riddance.

Conversation