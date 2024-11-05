Texas Wins Election Standoff with Biden-Harris DOJ: 'We Will Not Be Bullied'

The Biden administration will not be looking over the shoulders of Texas election workers, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday.

Last week, the Department of Justice announced the Civil Rights Division staff would “monitor compliance” at 86 polling locations in 27 states.

That brought about lawsuits from Missouri and Texas, as noted by Reuters.

Missouri lost its lawsuit. U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Pitlyk wrote that “the harms that the state of Missouri anticipates are speculative.”

The federal monitors in Missouri were sent to observe one St. Louis polling location where concerns had been expressed in 2021 over architectural barriers hindering voters with disabilities.

🚨MAJOR WIN: The U.S. Department of Justice agreed last night not to enter Texas polling and central count locations or otherwise interfere with the administration of Texas elections just hours after Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the DOJ over its announcement that it would… https://t.co/Kvh69ZrxFY — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 5, 2024

Texas, however, was to have eight counties targeted.

Paxton reached an agreement with the Justice Department that ended the legal battle over the monitoring, with Paxton declaring victory.

According to a news release from Paxton’s office, federal observers will be allowed as long as they obey the conditions set by Texas.

Under these conditions “all DOJ ‘monitors’ will remain outside of polling and central count locations, abide by Texas laws governing conduct within 100 feet of those locations, and refrain from interfering with any voters attempting to cast ballots,” the release said.

The release said the Biden-Harris administration was also required to “confirm that no ‘monitors’ will be present at Texas polling locations or enter tabulation centers in violation of Texas law.”

“Texans run Texas elections, and we will not be bullied by the Department of Justice,” Paxton said.

“The DOJ knows it has no authority to monitor Texas elections and backed down when Texas stood up for the rule of law. No federal agent will be permitted to interfere with Texas’ free and fair elections,” he said.

In the release, Paxton said he wants voters to report to his office if federal observers break the rules of the agreement.

Despite the agreement, Paxton said the lawsuit will remain on the books through the election period to ensure the federal government lives up to its word.

In filing the lawsuit, Paxton said he was standing up for the rights of Texans, according to a news release posted on his website.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s lawless intimidation campaign infringes on States’ constitutional authority to run free and fair elections,” he said when filing the suit.

“Texas will not be intimidated, and I will make every effort to prevent weaponized federal agencies from interfering in our elections,” he said.

