Texas Woman Sees a Parachute Above Her Farm, Ends Up Finding Missing NASA Equipment

Everybody knows (or is) the one person in the friend group who could generously be described as an unreliable narrator.

You know the type; tall tales, stories that never quite match up, and a weird fixation on arbitrary details are all telltale signs of such a friend.

For one Texas woman, she’s going to have to work overtime to convince her friends that she does not fit that archetype after she tells them about what landed in her yard a couple of weeks ago.

According to KHOU-TV, Ann Vincent Walter was at her Hale County farm north of Lubbock when her son burst into the house yelling, “Hurry and come here!”

When she went to see what had happened, it was a shock, to say the least.

A giant, unidentified object attached to a parachute was sitting on Walter’s farm.

As she should have, Walter contacted local authorities to report the bizarre heap of stuff on her farm — and what a coincidence, police had just spoken to someone who happened to be missing something that fit the description of what was in Walter’s field.

When Walter contacted the Hale County Sheriff’s Department to report the bizarre find, she learned that NASA representatives had just contacted them to say they had been looking for wayward equipment.

“I was blown away by the comment,” Walter said.

When it comes time to tell her friends, Walter at least has those above Facebook photos and this KHOU video to prove she’s a reliable narrator:

But even if nobody believes her, Walter seemed to take plenty away from this experience regardless.

“She said a researcher working for NASA called and told her that the tool was launched from Fort Sumner, New Mexico, but the West Texas wind blew it off course,” KHOU reported. “He explained that he’s with the Columbia Scientific Balloon Team and they launch, track and recover experiments for NASA and universities around the world.

“He said this tool helps guide telescopes to more accurately and clearly capture the stars, galaxies and black holes.”

Walter, training for a new job, wasn’t about to miss the clean-up crew. She asked her superiors if it would be OK if she were late that day.

“They gladly let me go so I could see the equipment and experience this once-in-a-lifetime situation,” she said. “What a cool memory and experience.”

