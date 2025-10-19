Share
News

Texas Woman Sees a Parachute Above Her Farm, Ends Up Finding Missing NASA Equipment

 By Bryan Chai  October 19, 2025 at 5:00am
Share

Everybody knows (or is) the one person in the friend group who could generously be described as an unreliable narrator.

You know the type; tall tales, stories that never quite match up, and a weird fixation on arbitrary details are all telltale signs of such a friend.

For one Texas woman, she’s going to have to work overtime to convince her friends that she does not fit that archetype after she tells them about what landed in her yard a couple of weeks ago.

According to KHOU-TV, Ann Vincent Walter was at her Hale County farm north of Lubbock when her son burst into the house yelling, “Hurry and come here!”

When she went to see what had happened, it was a shock, to say the least.

A giant, unidentified object attached to a parachute was sitting on Walter’s farm.

As she should have, Walter contacted local authorities to report the bizarre heap of stuff on her farm — and what a coincidence, police had just spoken to someone who happened to be missing something that fit the description of what was in Walter’s field.

When Walter contacted the Hale County Sheriff’s Department to report the bizarre find, she learned that NASA representatives had just contacted them to say they had been looking for wayward equipment.

“I was blown away by the comment,” Walter said.

When it comes time to tell her friends, Walter at least has those above Facebook photos and this KHOU video to prove she’s a reliable narrator:

But even if nobody believes her, Walter seemed to take plenty away from this experience regardless.

“She said a researcher working for NASA called and told her that the tool was launched from Fort Sumner, New Mexico, but the West Texas wind blew it off course,” KHOU reported. “He explained that he’s with the Columbia Scientific Balloon Team and they launch, track and recover experiments for NASA and universities around the world.

Related:
NASA Head Sean Duffy Jokes He's Yet to Receive the 'Alien Briefing' — But Adds 'I've Asked for It'

“He said this tool helps guide telescopes to more accurately and clearly capture the stars, galaxies and black holes.”

Walter, training for a new job, wasn’t about to miss the clean-up crew. She asked her superiors if it would be OK if she were late that day.

“They gladly let me go so I could see the equipment and experience this once-in-a-lifetime situation,” she said. “What a cool memory and experience.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Cops Plead with Young People to Stop Pranking Loved Ones with 'Dangerous' AI Pics Showing Homeless Men in Their Houses
Alert: Spanish Priest Facing Years in Prison for Comment That Offended Muslims
Texas Woman Sees a Parachute Above Her Farm, Ends Up Finding Missing NASA Equipment
Fact Check: Is JD Vance 'Shutting Down' an Interstate Highway for a Marine Corps Event, as Gavin Newsom Claims?
Trump Announces Major News for 'Rogue' Ex-GOP Representative
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation