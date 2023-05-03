Text That Reportedly Led to Carlson's Firing Reveals Uncomfortable Truth About the Human Condition

A leaked 2021 text message that reportedly led to Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News is being used to portray him as a vile man and, of course, a racist.

But like other leaks surrounding the former ratings juggernaut, it actually reveals an authenticity and insight that will only further endear him to his supporters.

Carlson’s private text shows he is not immune from primal emotions, tribalism and feelings of hatred — but he is also capable of self-reflection and remorse.

In other words, he is a human being. STOP THE PRESSES!

In one message that was reportedly sent by Carlson to one of his producers in the fallout from the Capitol incursion, the host explored some deeply troubling emotions and then explained how he was able to overcome them so as not to lose himself in a sea of hatred — as so many Americans did during that time.

The text was obtained and quickly weaponized by The New York Times on Tuesday night. It was dated Jan. 7, 2021.

It reads in full:

“A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s*** out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be. The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?”

According to the Times, the message freaked out Carlson’s corporate bosses at Fox News. The decision was made to can him two years later.

One passage in the text is being used to frame Carlson as a racist, so let’s address that.

Carlson said, “Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight.” Someone at the Times read it and probably said something along the lines of, “Bingo, we’ve got him.”

Not so fast.

After the country’s far-left forces stoked racial tensions in 2020 and into 2021, we were no longer designated simply as people; we suddenly found ourselves defined not by who we were but by the color of our skin.

Fast-forward two years and the same media that divided us by our respective ethnicities is now GASPING because Carlson criticized three white men for jumping another white man from the perspective of a white man.

The entire corporate media can shove its indignation somewhere else.

Meanwhile, the rest of Carlson’s message is self-explanatory.

Feeling anger and even absolute hatred toward one’s perceived enemies during times of turmoil is natural, and Carlson admitted those feelings briefly consumed him.

But he said he quickly worked to rid himself of those ugly emotions and reminded himself he was better than wishing death on a political opponent: “I’m becoming something I don’t want to be. … If I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?”

Throughout 2020 and into 2021, people of all backgrounds and creeds retreated to the corners that the left-wing media told them they belonged in.

It resulted in historic division as aggressive mobs descended on America’s cities and threatened everyone who stood in their way. Many people felt for a time that we were watching the beginning of a large civil conflict.

Thankfully, the temperature has since cooled. But anyone who claims they never felt the emotions Carlson expressed in that message is not being honest.

What counts more than feelings of raw anger is how a person responds to them.

Carlson caught himself feeling something dark and hard to reconcile with his values. He had the insight to recognize those emotions for how toxic they were, and so his better judgment prevailed.

Rooting for the destruction of your enemies is instinctual. But working out those feelings is a sign of emotional intelligence. Feeling all-out animus and then rejecting it is a sign of spiritual maturity and virtue.

The vindictiveness of those who are currently using Carlson’s message against him must feel liberating, but, as Carlson knows, it is anything but.

