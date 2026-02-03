Thank You, Billie Eilish - You Just (Accidentally) Did More to Expose the 'Stolen Land' Lie Than Any Conservative in History

The Grammys have a rich and beautiful history of accidentally exposing just how out of touch the wokest arm of the entertainment industry really is.

When I was a kid, it used to be about the awards. For instance, Album of the Year was always an opportunity to see how much industry execs were living in the past; Tony Bennett winning for his “MTV Unplugged” in the middle of the alternative music revolution in 1995, for instance, or the thoroughly washed-up Steely Dan winning in 2001 against epoch-defining albums by Radiohead and Eminem are perfect examples of why even artists hate the people technically responsible for making them multimillionaires.

Nowadays, it’s about the accidental faceplant caused by an attempt to be edgy. For instance, who can forget this wonderful moment where Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed their hit “Unholy” as satanic entities, followed by… an advertisement for Pfizer? Whoops:

They claim it’s “Art”. I say it’s satanic rituals on national television. Sponsored by who? No surprise there… NEW – Sam Smith dresses as the devil in Satanic performance of “Unholy” during The Grammys. “Sponsored by Pfizer” on CBS. pic.twitter.com/gnCckZwlbo — 🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 (@CHELLESHOCKEDTM) February 6, 2023

The accidental historical moment on Sunday came, this time, from Billie Eilish. She’s technically still relevant and was one of the big winners this year — but during her speech for her award for Song of the Year with “Wildflower,” she exposed the whole problem with those who say we’re on “stolen land.”

In case you missed it, here are the remarks that Eilish made. TL;DR: There are no such thing as illegal immigrants because we’re illegally on this land, and also you should have sexual congress with an entire government agency. (I think that’s what she meant when she said “f*** ICE,” anyhow.)

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

You cannot simultaneously believe that (1) all borders are fake and should not be policed, and (2) that land can be “stolen.” This is one of the most braindead beliefs a person can hold.pic.twitter.com/yaEMy8aitC — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 2, 2026

Live reaction to Billie Eilish going on a “Fuck ICE” rant 🤮

Painful to listen to. pic.twitter.com/CuUVjGJKbZ — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) February 2, 2026

Hmm. I wonder where Billie Eilish lives, then. An American Indian reservation? No, she not one but several properties worth millions of dollars — on stolen land!

And guess what? They have walls, too.

I took a closer look at Billie Eilish’s sprawling mansion. She doesn’t just have 1 wall… SHE HAS 3!!! So tall that you can’t even see over them 👀 Heavily fortified and surrounded by security. Meanwhile, she expects you to let criminals into your community, you bigots! pic.twitter.com/9i1xokta17 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 2, 2026

I bet that, if you jump her walls, the penalty — i.e., shooting by bodyguards — will probably be a lot worse than jumping our border walls, where they even exist.

But she sure paid a lot for that pilfered land. According to the New York Post, she purchased a $2 million home at age 17, has owned other properties, and is worth upwards of $50 million.

One man has started a fundraising effort to help him to occupy the land she’s so blatantly stolen. Help her out on following through with her words, basically.

For a few dollars, you can help Australian Drew Pavlou come to America and do the right thing by moving into Eilish’s Malibu, California mansion:

If you would like to help me move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion, you can donate to help pay for my flights from Australia at GiveSendGo: https://t.co/LbfNyxiTFY Hopefully will fly out next week. No human being is illegal on stolen land. pic.twitter.com/ReTiXeL3YO — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 3, 2026

“Billie Eilish announced at the Grammys that no human being is illegal on Stolen Land,” he said on the GiveSendGo page. “I am therefore raising funds to fly to America and move into her $6 million Malibu mansion.

“Everything here is completely and totally legal, I am just going to set up a tent on her driveway and I will leave when they formally ask me to leave.”

NEW: A GoFundMe has been launched so a foreigner can attempt to move into Billie Eilish’s home after she said the United States was stolen land. The man from Australia says he plans to move into her home. “I was inspired by Billie Eilish’s recent statement at the Grammys that… pic.twitter.com/A41zYZPm1Z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2026

The question raises itself, Billie: If it’s stolen land, why did you pay so much for it, and why protect it? Do you admit you’re a thief? (There’s a “Bad Guy” pun here, I just know it.)

Conservatives either roll their eyes or sneer at land acknowledgements and “stolen land” lines, but we don’t really make any arguments about how silly these statements are on their face because we don’t think it matters. Except, when it comes to wokeness, everything sounds silly until it becomes sacrosanct to the left, and don’t you dare say a word against it.

Average Americans aren’t that aware of this idea that all land (that white people are on) is stolen. But thanks to Billie, they are now. And it’s not taking them long to realize that if their little $1,500 per month mortgaged home is stolen, then so is Billie’s $2 million mansion. So why can’t they have it for themselves?

Billie Eilish, in one night, on one mostly unwatched awards program, did more to debunk the “stolen land” controversy than conservatives have done with those sneers and side-eyes we’ve been giving this sort of piffle. Thanks. Now, leave your property as you told yourself to do. Your attention to this matter is greatly appreciated.

