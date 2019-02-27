Republican Rep. Hammers Democrats for ‘Shameful Mockery’ of Cohen Hearing

Republican Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia said former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is the first person to testify in front of Congress after being convicted of lying to Congress.

Cohen appeared in front of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to testify that President Donald Trump implicitly instructed him to lie to Congress about events relating to the Russia collusion investigation.

Hice ended his five-minute line of questioning by upbraiding Cohen and the Democratic chairman of the committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, for participating in something that has tarnished the committee’s reputation.

“I find the connecting of the dots here with Mr. Davis and you and, frankly, the chairman and perhaps others to be rather stunning,” Hice said. “There is an agenda for all this happening here today.

“I believe, frankly, that that is to bring the president down, to impugn the president. You (Cohen) made an oath last time you were here, and that oath meant nothing to you then. …

“But here we are today, our first big hearing, with, as you and we all know, a convicted liar, lying to Congress, a criminal, and I believe this witness is totally incompatible with the stated goal of having to seek the truth in this hearing.

“This is the first time in the history of Congress we have someone testifying here who has already been convicted of lying to Congress, so congratulations for being the first in Congress to do that.

“And Mr. Cummings, as well, I can’t believe we have brought this committee to its knees in terms of losing its credibility, and it’s a shameful mockery of what our purpose is.”

