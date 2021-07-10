Gwen Berry isn’t the only Olympian making headlines these days.

American track athlete Sydney McLaughlin has also seen herself propelled into the national spotlight.

Unlike Berry — who gained notoriety for turning away from the flag during the national anthem — McLaughlin’s acclaim is coming from her on-the-track efforts. During the Olympic trials last month, she set a new world record in the women’s 400-meter hurdles.

Now, she’s ready to shock the world again.

“I think the biggest difference this year is my faith, trusting God and trusting that process and knowing that he’s in control of everything,” she said during a post-race interview, according to Sports Spectrum.

“As long as I put the hard work in, he’s going to carry me through. And I really cannot do anything more but give the glory to him at this point.”

McLaughlin credited God’s grace for her accomplishment in an Instagram post.

“The amount of weight the Lord took off my shoulders, is the reason I could run so freely yesterday,” she wrote.

“I no longer run for self recognition, but to reflect His perfect will that is already set in stone. I don’t deserve anything.

“But by grace, through faith, Jesus has given me everything. Records come and go. The glory of God is eternal. Thank you Father.”

McLaughlin also congratulated her Olympic teammates, adding, “Let’s go represent the USA the best way we know how!”

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

