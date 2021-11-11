Share
'Thank God for Joe Manchin': Billionaire GOP Donor Says He's Throwing a Huge Fundraiser for Dem WV Senator

 By Jack Davis  November 11, 2021 at 9:29am
The Democrat who has battled to keep the Biden administration and far-out liberals from spending their way off an inflationary cliff can count on a Republican to back him in the next election.

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone, a Republican and a billionaire, said Wednesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he will raise funds for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

For weeks, Manchin has rejected multiple elements of the spending plan proposed by the Bidenistas in Congress, saying last week, “I for one won’t support a multitrillion-dollar bill without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects of inflation,” according to WDJT-TV.

Langone praised Manchin’s stand on Wednesday on CNBC.

“You know my politics, but … I don’t see leadership any place in this country,” Langone said.

“Thank God for Joe Manchin. The guy’s got guts and courage.”

Although Langone has never supported Manchin before, he will now. Manchin is up for re-election in 2024.

Will the Democrats still end up spending too much money?

“He’s a Democrat, I’m a Republican; I’m going to have one of the biggest fundraisers I’ve ever had for him,” Langone said. “He’s special. He’s precious. He’s a great American.”

But Langone was far more somber as he turned to a subject that vexes him and Manchin – inflation.

“Let me give you a warning — this inflation is a lot worse than people think. It is not transitory. The little people … they’re going to suffer,” Langone said.

Inflation rose 6.2 percent in the 12 months that ended in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday.

That’s the biggest monthly increase in 30 years, according to CBS News.

Fuel oil prices are up nearly 60 percent, gas is up about 50 percent, and average food costs are up over 5 percent. Beef is up about 20 percent, and pork is up approximately 14.

Manchin said the report shows that the Biden party line of  inflation being just a tiny passing cloud is way off.

“By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory’ and is instead getting worse,” Manchin said on Twitter. “From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real and DC can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day.”

Forbes has reported that Langone has donated over $2.4 million to Republican causes since 2019.

