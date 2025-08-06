Share
Commentary
Howard Stern speaks at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 14, 2018. (Michael Zorn - Invision - File / AP)

Thank God: Trump-Hater Howard Stern to Be Cancelled After 48 Years of Filth on Air, Porn Online

 By Joe Saunders  August 6, 2025 at 7:20am
The man who once described himself as the “king of all media” could be headed for cancellation.

Howard Stern, the “shock jock” who’s spread his particular brand of juvenile, pornographic bile over radio and satellite over a career spanning almost five decades, is unlikely to get a new contract to his liking from SiriusXM, according to news reports.

And it couldn’t happen to a more loathsome guy.

Supporters of President Donald Trump have no reason to shed tears over the news, reported by the celebrity-centric RadarOnline and the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

God knows, he made his feelings crystal clear about Americans who want to Make America Great Again: “I don’t hate the guy,” Stern said in September. “I hate the people who vote for him.”

But sane Americans, regardless of politics should be glad to see Stern go.

His radio career started in 1976 and his own show — which became nationally syndicated in the late on 1980s — was a cesspool from the start. One of his earliest shots at infamy came in 1982, when he used the airwaves to mock a Washington, D.C., plane crash that killed 78. He was broadcasting in the city at the time.

Are you glad Howard Stern will finally be off the air?

It went downhill from there, with a parade of porn “stars” and other pitiful dregs of humanity; outrageous, offensive comments; and unrelieved narcissism.

(There isn’t space here for — and no reader has time to dwell on — the full depths of depravity of Stern’s decades in the public eye. Chances are, readers who’ve gotten this far already know about it. Readers who don’t can go into any search bar and type in Stern’s name with the words “depravity,” “filth,” “perversion,” etc. They’ll get the idea.)

And in the Trump years, Stern has been unbridled in his contempt for roughly half the country.

Possibly worst from a political point of view was Stern’s interview in April 2024 with then-President Joe Biden, where Stern treated the obviously debilitated Biden as though he were a normal president running for re-election. Both men wanted to defeat Donald Trump. Neither clearly gave a damn about the country or its future.


The writing might have been on the wall for Stern already. According to the Daily Mail, Stern’s “career fell from having 20 million listeners a day to to figures fans believe are as low as 125,000.”

If 125,000 listeners is correct — or even anywhere close to correct — Stern’s show isn’t making enough to justify his reported five-year contract of $500 million. That contract expires this year, according to RadarOnline.

“Stern’s contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don’t intend for him to take it,” one source told the outlet.

“Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It’s no longer worth the investment.”

That sounds like a replay of the news that CBS was axing late-night host Stephen Colbert and mothballing the whole “Late Show” franchise.

Both are supposed to be entertainers who’ve betrayed their calling to alienate and insult their countrymen.

Both are, of course, rabid supporters of the Democratic establishment.

And both are getting the news now that their time has passed.

And for Howard Stern, it couldn’t happen to a more loathsome guy.

