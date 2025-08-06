Thank God: Trump-Hater Howard Stern to Be Cancelled After 48 Years of Filth on Air, Porn Online

The man who once described himself as the “king of all media” could be headed for cancellation.

Howard Stern, the “shock jock” who’s spread his particular brand of juvenile, pornographic bile over radio and satellite over a career spanning almost five decades, is unlikely to get a new contract to his liking from SiriusXM, according to news reports.

And it couldn’t happen to a more loathsome guy.

Once-upon-a-time Howard Stern was a cutting edge radio personality… over the past decade or so, he morphed into the very thing he used to make fun of… Somewhere along the line he became liberal elitist… and today it has been announced that his show will be cancelled. Tragic… pic.twitter.com/acmg9utDuv — Felix Lima Fernandes (@TheFelix123) August 6, 2025

Supporters of President Donald Trump have no reason to shed tears over the news, reported by the celebrity-centric RadarOnline and the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

God knows, he made his feelings crystal clear about Americans who want to Make America Great Again: “I don’t hate the guy,” Stern said in September. “I hate the people who vote for him.”

But sane Americans, regardless of politics should be glad to see Stern go.

His radio career started in 1976 and his own show — which became nationally syndicated in the late on 1980s — was a cesspool from the start. One of his earliest shots at infamy came in 1982, when he used the airwaves to mock a Washington, D.C., plane crash that killed 78. He was broadcasting in the city at the time.

It went downhill from there, with a parade of porn “stars” and other pitiful dregs of humanity; outrageous, offensive comments; and unrelieved narcissism.

(There isn’t space here for — and no reader has time to dwell on — the full depths of depravity of Stern’s decades in the public eye. Chances are, readers who’ve gotten this far already know about it. Readers who don’t can go into any search bar and type in Stern’s name with the words “depravity,” “filth,” “perversion,” etc. They’ll get the idea.)

And in the Trump years, Stern has been unbridled in his contempt for roughly half the country.

I wonder why Howard Stern got cancelled? Maybe it started when he said he hates people that voted for Trump?! TDS level 11.pic.twitter.com/RH9dkY9Vgg — C3 (@C_3C_3) August 6, 2025

Not for nothing, but Howard Stern became unlistenable. I tried to ignore the political and woke stuff but it infected every aspect of the show. A sad conclusion(?) to a broadcast legend who, 30 years ago, would have made fun of the broadcaster he became. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 6, 2025

Possibly worst from a political point of view was Stern’s interview in April 2024 with then-President Joe Biden, where Stern treated the obviously debilitated Biden as though he were a normal president running for re-election. Both men wanted to defeat Donald Trump. Neither clearly gave a damn about the country or its future.

May, 2024. Howard Stern conducts one of the most shameful and cringiest interviews in the history of American media. As a barely functioning Biden sat there listening, Stern spent an hour spewing pure sycophantic propaganda. He recited all the fake stories that Biden has told… pic.twitter.com/soUUMurraP — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 6, 2025



The writing might have been on the wall for Stern already. According to the Daily Mail, Stern’s “career fell from having 20 million listeners a day to to figures fans believe are as low as 125,000.”

If 125,000 listeners is correct — or even anywhere close to correct — Stern’s show isn’t making enough to justify his reported five-year contract of $500 million. That contract expires this year, according to RadarOnline.

“Stern’s contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don’t intend for him to take it,” one source told the outlet.

“Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It’s no longer worth the investment.”

That sounds like a replay of the news that CBS was axing late-night host Stephen Colbert and mothballing the whole “Late Show” franchise.

Both are supposed to be entertainers who’ve betrayed their calling to alienate and insult their countrymen.

Both are, of course, rabid supporters of the Democratic establishment.

And both are getting the news now that their time has passed.

Howard Stern just got cancelled. The View’s ticket has to be up soon. pic.twitter.com/q6pZMz7VCJ — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) August 6, 2025

And for Howard Stern, it couldn’t happen to a more loathsome guy.

