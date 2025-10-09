Thank God It's Working: 8 Arrested in Texas for Illegal Abortions, Non-Citizens Among Suspect Providers

Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton is holding abortionists accountable, and the rest of the country should follow suit.

On Wednesday, Paxton’s office put out a news release stating, eight individuals had been arrested for running an illegal abortion clinic. Several of them were foreign nationals.

According to the release, 49-year-old Maria Rojas of Houston was posing as a physician while operating several clinics in Katy, Spring, Cypress, and Waller. She has been charged with 15 felony counts, which includes 12 counts of practicing medicine without a license and illegal performance of an abortion.

“This cabal of abortion-loving radicals has been running illegal clinics staffed with unlicensed individuals who endangered the very people they pretended to help,” Paxton said.

“Beyond being illegal, it is evil. These dens of fake doctors will not be allowed to operate in Texas. Those responsible will be held accountable.

“I will always protect innocent life and use every tool to enforce Texas’s pro-life laws.”

Eight people working with Rojas were indicted for practicing medicine without a license: Jose Manuel Cendan Ley, Yaimara Hernandez Alvarez, Alina Valeron Leon, Dalia Coromoto Yanez, Yhonder Lebrun Acosta, Liunet Grandales Estrada, Gerardo Otero Aguero, and Sabiel Bosch Gongora.

Per the release, Texas law holds providers criminally responsible for conducting unlawful procedures like the ones done under Rojas operation. The law makes it a felony to perform abortions except in a limited circumstance of a medical emergency.

Should the non-citizens involved in this crime, if illegal, be deported immediately? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (73 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

From the release, there’s no clear indication if these foreigners were here illegally, but is this really the sort of people we want coming in lawfully? These people are not using the opportunity to come to the greatest country on Earth to enrich its economy and make valid contributions.

They decided to kill babies instead.

On that note, where are these back alley coat hangar abortions the left kept warning us about?

After the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision by the Supreme Court, effectively sending abortion back to the states by reversing Roe v. Wade, abortionists shouted the reversal would lead to botched, ghastly, procedures — done with just about any tool an abortionist would find lying around.

Former abortionist turned anti-abortion advocate Dr. Bernard Nathanson detailed in 2013 how the country was fed a lie about illegal abortions killing thousands in order to push for the climate Roe ultimately created — permissible abortions by doctors up until birth.

“We aroused enough sympathy to sell our program of permissive abortion by fabricating the number of illegal abortions done annually in the U.S. The actual figure was approaching 100,000, but the figure we gave to the media repeatedly was 1,000,000.

“Repeating the big lie often enough convinces the public. The number of women dying from illegal abortions was around 200-250 annually. The figure constantly fed to the media was 10,000.”

So there were many fewer illegal abortions than the public thought, and thousands of women were not dying from them. The left’s post-Roe vision has been built upon the lie of the pre-Roe era.

Outlaw abortion, and children’s lives are saved.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.