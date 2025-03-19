Thank to TX Rep, Judge Overruling Trump Set to Get Disgraceful Status Less Than 1 Percent of Federal Judges Have Ever Had

Rep. Brandon Gill, a Republican from Texas, introduced articles of impeachment against United States District Judge James Boasberg, who tried to stop the Trump administration from deporting Tren de Aragua gang members over the weekend.

President Donald Trump, who recently struck a deal with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to detain some violent illegal aliens in the Latin American country’s notorious but highly effective CECOT prison, deported a few hundred Tren de Aragua gang members to the facility on Saturday.

But Boasberg tried to block the move, even verbally ordering the administration to turn the plane around midair.

Gill therefore presented his articles of impeachment to the House, accusing Boasberg of “high crimes and misdemeanors” in the form of pursuing “political gain” while blocking Trump’s “constitutional prerogatives and enforcement of the rule of law.”

The resolution said that the commander-in-chief has “broad authority over the executive branch, including authority to protect the nation,” which includes the Alien Enemies Act under which he deported the Venezuelan gang members.

Gill argued that Boasberg ignored explicit rulings from the Supreme Court and “has illegitimately tried to substitute his own judgement for that of the elected President of the United States, thereby usurping the role of the Executive and unilaterally taking upon himself the power and authority of the President.”

That marked a violation of “his oath to the Constitution and duty of impartiality to the people of the United States,” according to Gill.

🚨 I just introduced Articles of Impeachment against radical activist Judge James Boasberg. He is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors and should be removed from office.



“By making a political decision outside the scope of his judicial duties, he compromised the impartiality of our judicial system and created a constitutional crisis,” Gill added.

Even as the Democrats have been shrieking about the rule of law in recent days, the articles of impeachment are correct in saying that Boasberg was the one disregarding the rule of law.

Rather than letting the commander-in-chief complete his duties, Boasberg indeed claimed those duties for himself and, much like former President Joe Biden, subsequently used them to subvert the good order and safety of the country.

As noted by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, there is no limit to the absurdity implied by Boasberg and his claims.

If Boasberg effectively has the power to act as commander-in-chief, then he could also in theory stop the movement of Air Force One or even direct an aircraft carrier to move its position.

WATCH IN FULL: White House Deputy Chief of Staff @StephenM schools Fake News CNN's @kasie on the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the rule of law.



There have only been 15 federal judges impeached throughout the history of the country, and only eight have been convicted of their crimes, according to a webpage for United States Courts.

Though he is unlikely to be removed from office, even successfully impeaching Boasberg would put him among less than 1 percent of federal judges in our entire history who have had that not-so-illustrious distinction.

That is a distinction he deserves.

Boasberg is engaged in lawless behavior, even if that behavior appears to have happened through the facade of official channels.

He has also proven that no matter how robust our current government, the nation cannot survive if unelected bureaucratic judges can unilaterally subvert the basic functions of protecting the American people and stopping an active invasion.

They must be held accountable. We have no other choice.

