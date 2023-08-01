It may be a little harder to set the right ambiance for romance on your next date night.

Now that incandescent lightbulbs are banned thanks to the Biden administration, it’s either stock up on candles or count each other’s pores under barely dimmable, unforgivingly harsh LEDs instead.

Fox News reported that as part of its ambitious energy efficiency initiative, the Biden administration has put into effect a nationwide ban on the sale of specific widely-used light bulbs as part of its ambitious energy efficiency initiative.

The Department of Energy (DOE) regulations will disallow the sale of incandescent and similar halogen light bulbs, which currently make up a significant portion of the market.

To comply with the new rules, manufacturers and retailers will be required to sell light-emitting diode (LED) alternatives, with potential severe federal penalties for non-compliance.

Republicans are pushing back, asserting that the ban takes things too far.

It’s impossible for Democrats to leave us alone.

Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky said, “President Biden continues to push liberal fantasies through his weaponized federal agencies.”

“The Department of Energy should be focused on American energy independence, not on what lightbulbs you can or can’t purchase for your home or business.”

In late 2019, former President Donald Trump stated that the Department of Energy (DOE) decided to halt a planned phaseout of incandescent bulbs, saying, “what’s saved is not worth it.”

According to Fox News, Trump had a personal dislike for LEDs, which he said were too expensive and made him “look orange.”

In April 2022, the DOE reversed the ruling.

Environmental groups are hailing the ban, saying these changes were ” long overdue.”

Fox News reported that the latest findings from the Residential Energy Consumption Survey reveal that fewer than half of households primarily or exclusively rely on LEDs.

The federal data indicated that 47 percent of households prefer mostly or exclusively LEDs, 15 percent still use mainly incandescent or halogen bulbs, and 12 percent favor mostly or entirely compact fluorescent (CFL) bulbs. An additional 26 percent of households reported having no dominant bulb type.

The survey data also revealed that LEDs are more popular in higher-income households, indicating that these energy regulations could disproportionately affect lower-income Americans. While 54 percent of households earning over $100,000 per year opted for LEDs, only 39 percent of households earning $20,000 or less chose LEDs as their primary lighting option.

Moreover, some lightbulb users claim that LED lighting is too harsh and can exacerbate migraines.

I want to sue the Biden administration over the incandescent light bulb ban. Non-incandescent lighting causes me to have severe stroke-like migraines. I believe this ban violates the Americans With Disabilities Act Any good attorneys who would like to do this with me? — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) August 1, 2023

But the DOE says that these newly implemented regulations are expected to yield significant benefits for consumers and the environment, projecting that the measures will save consumers an estimated $3 billion annually on their utility bills, according to Fox News.

From water heaters to gas stoves to light bulbs, there seems to be a strange similarity in how all these “money-saving” changes the left is forcing on us always seem to cost us more.

It sounds like the only people who are going to survive “climate change” are the rich.

But don’t complain about your lack of choices when the world is ending.

As the left will tell you, choices are only acceptable when it comes to sexual preferences, abortion, and gender.

In everything else, the government knows what’s best for you and your household.

After all, this is a free country.

