Path 27
News
Taliban fighters are seen standing in a road in Herat, Afghanistan, on Thursday.
Taliban fighters are seen standing in a road in Herat, Afghanistan, on Thursday. (Aref Karimi - AFP / Getty Images)

Thanks, Biden: Taliban Executes Journalist's Relative While Hunting for the Reporter

 By Thomas Catenacci  August 20, 2021 at 10:29am
Path 27

Taliban fighters executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan.

The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle is one of several reporters the Taliban has hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.

“The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves,” DW Director General Peter Limbourg said in a statement.

“It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organized searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces,” he continued.

“We are running out of time!”

Trending:
As Thousands of Americans Remain Trapped Under Taliban Rule, It Looks Like Biden's Scheduled a Long Weekend in Delaware

The Taliban has raided the homes of at least three DW journalists, according to the media outlet. Insurgents also reportedly kidnapped the employee of a Middle Eastern television network and killed the head of a radio station.

Meanwhile, Germans and other foreign nationals have had difficulty making it through Taliban barricades set up outside of the Kabul airport where Western nations are coordinating evacuations, DW reported.

The U.S., which has secured the airport and is conducting much of the evacuation operations, has admitted to relying upon the Taliban to allow fleeing individuals and their families into the airport, according to Axios.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show Afghans handing babies to U.S. soldiers over the airport’s barb-wire fence in desperation.

“With the Taliban takeover, the lives of Deutsche Welle employees and their families in Afghanistan are under acute threat,” DW executives Karl Jüsten and Peter Clever said in a translated joint statement. “Alone the fact that they worked for a western broadcaster could result in torture and death.”

German Journalists’ Association chairman Frank Überall issued a statement calling upon German Chancellor Angela Merkel to expedite the evacuations of German journalists from Afghanistan, according to DW. “The people are in very grave danger because of their work,” he said.

Three of the largest American media companies have similarly asked the U.S. government to facilitate safe transport of its employees out of Afghanistan, The Wall Street Journal reported. A WSJ spokesperson said “the situation on the ground remains extremely perilous” in a statement.

Related:
SEAL Who Shot bin Laden Tells Biden to Give Him 'Nine Guys' So He Can Rescue Abandoned Americans

“The Biden administration can and should do all within its power to protect press freedom and stand up for the rights of the vulnerable Afghan reporters, photographers, and media workers,” Committee to Protect Journalists Executive Director Joel Simon said on Monday.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Thomas Catenacci
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Business Groups Sue Biden Over Health Care Policy that Will Allegedly Cost Over $3.5 Billion in Its First Year
Biden Helped Evacuate the French Embassy While Leaving American Citizens at the Mercy of the Taliban
Judicial Watch to Depose Lightfoot Staff Member Over Allegedly Racist Interview Policy
Tech Billionaire Gifts New Hampshire Hermit 'River Dave' $180,000 to Rebuild Cabin in Secret Location
Biden Administration's Eviction Moratorium Upheld by Appeals Court, Paving the Way for Supreme Court Review
See more...

Conversation