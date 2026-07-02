Thanks to Climate Panic, It's 100 Degrees Inside a 'Flagship' Hospital Building - This Is What Leftists Want for Us (but Not Themselves)

Climate alarmists are having hospital patients and staff boil in the heat. This is a cautionary tale about the left’s vision for the United States.

The University Hospital Düsseldorf in Düsseldorf, Germany, is reaching triple-digit temperatures in facilities where heart surgery patients are recovering. The Germany-based outlet RP did some investigating, finding patients enduring temperatures at 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Even before going into the hospital, the outlet notes the tram taking them there was an absolutely miserable 114 degrees.

The hospital implemented a “heat protection plan” in 2025 with “external shading” being used and newer building construction taking high temperatures into consideration.

Of course, the American audience has a very obvious question — where is the air conditioning?

RP asked that question as patients in this “flagship” hospital noted that while they were uncomfortable, they felt bad for the people who had to work there.

“The University Hospital does not have complete answers to these questions. A spokesman explains that there are several structural and technical measures” was the answer, with the explanation that a “cooling ceiling” was also used in areas with traffic and where patients resided.

We Americans clearly love our air conditioning and are very protective of it. Newsweek noted that 21 states are currently under a heat warning, with temperatures in some areas reaching 115 degrees. According to DW, about 90 percent of American homes have air conditioning.

For Germany, it’s around 6 percent.

Why is that number so low?

Tour Düsseldorf has the answer: “Germany is well-known for its stringent energy policies and commitment to environmental sustainability, which significantly influence the prevalence of air conditioning in places like Dusseldorf. The government has been vocal in its energy conservation efforts, promoting renewable energy sources and implementing policies that push for a reduction in energy consumption. This focus is mirrored in Dusseldorf’s architectural landscape, where the emphasis is often on passive cooling strategies over mechanical systems like air conditioning.”

“Several municipalities in Germany, Dusseldorf included, abide by energy regulations that guide the use of heating and cooling systems.”

“The EU has set ambitious targets to reduce energy consumption across member states, and Germany is at the forefront of this movement.”

Translation: The globalists running the European Union and Germany want common people to suffer in extreme heat for their backwards climate agenda.

Air conditioning requires energy consumption; energy consumption is deleterious to the climate.

Therefore, common people must suffer for the greater good.

It’s a tale we’re tired of hearing, but for leftists, it’s their goal here. Climate alarmism is consistently part of their agenda because that agenda is all-encompassing. No stone can be left unturned.

As German theorists Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels wrote, “The Communists disdain to conceal their views and aims. They openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions.”

The hypocrisy comes in these ideologues showing no willingness to partake in the suffering they would invoke.

The World Economic Forum consistently advocates for insects to become a staple in our diets. How many of these elites are going to forgo steak for the cause? Precisely zero.

Whether its suffering in the heat or eating the bugs, its rules for thee and not for me.

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