Thanks to Liberal No-Bail Law, 6 Men Accused of Running $7 Million Fentanyl Ring Go Free

Ok. It’s time we all came clean. When you first heard mutters last year that the New York state legislature intended to pass a near-blanket ban on cash bail for roughly 400 “nonviolent” crimes, misdemeanor or felony, you rolled your eyes.

In fact, chances are when the 1st of the year hit, you kicked back and waited for your “I told you so” moment — the moment one of the accused individuals, potentially apprehended on such “nonviolent” charges as criminally negligent homicide, turned an alleged crime or two into a full-blown spree upon release.

And don’t be too ashamed of yourself just yet, because you were absolutely right. From repeat bank robberies to alleged abuse, there were more than enough of those sad moments to go around. I would know. We at The Western Journal made it a point to cover one of the first ones.

But this week’s latest slew of New York “no bail” releases more than proves the time for eye rolls and “I told you so”s is already long past.

This new law is undoubtedly endangering everyday citizens.

According to the New York Post, six suspects arrested for the alleged operation of a $7 million drug ring were released without bail Wednesday following arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

After a month long investigation, members of NY’s Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted a search warrant in the Bronx and recovered approximately 750,000 glassines of heroin, dismantling a heroin mill. Six suspects ranging from the ages of 21 to 25 have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/M4r04JhHRP — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) January 29, 2020

Charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia, Livo Valdez, Jaslin Baldera, Frederick Baldera, Frandi Ledema, Diego Tejada and Parfraimy Antonio were arrested Monday after a month-long investigation allegedly turned up evidence they had been trafficking the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl out of a Bronx apartment.

The New York Drug Enforcement Task Force’s Monday raid reportedly caught the six men, aged 21 to 25 according to a tweet from New York Police Department Detectives, in the process of packaging “approximately 750,000 glassines of heroin.”

Still, Assistant District Attorney Michael Di said, “None of the defendants are eligible for bail.”

Instead, six men allegedly responsible for a multi-million dollar drug operation reportedly extending into northern New England were allowed to walk free without a second thought.

Apparently putting numerous East Coast communities at risk of an uptick in potentially fatal overdoses with what is currently the deadliest drug in America, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, isn’t violent enough to keep a person behind bars until conviction or acquittal in the state of New York.

Right-wing media wants you to be terrified of New York City’s landmark law banning cash bail in most non-violent cases pic.twitter.com/BLQOYv5af5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 30, 2020

NYPD Police Commissioner, Dermot Shea just said that crime has skyrocketed due to Democrats’ new bail reform policies. Robberies are up 32% Car theft is up 61% Burglaries are up 18% Democrats have destroyed the once great city of New York. RT! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 28, 2020



Of course, the leftist mouthpieces at outlets like NowThis will label reporters like myself right-wing hacks and fear-mongers for having the gall to challenge this supposedly honest attempt at common sense “criminal justice reform.”

In fact, they already have, tweeting Thursday that “Right-wing media wants you to be terrified of New York City’s landmark law banning cash bail in most non-violent cases.”

The claim even came complete with video shaming conservative pundits for reporting the facts on this legislative blunder and peddling ad nauseum the largely unrepresentative sob stories of those hurt with unfair bail and bond sums.

“We believe that those people deserve to be home and in their community, not languishing in a jail system at tax-payer expense,” justice reform advocate Khalil Cumberbatch told NowThis. “The Senate Republicans don’t want that. They want to go back to the same system:

“Person with power and influence? They get arrested, they deserve to go home,” he added. “But someone without means? Someone without power and influence? They don’t deserve to go home. They deserve to languish in jail.”

The only problem is that Cumbatch’s argument is based on a bold-faced lie.

At least, I certainly don’t know the mustache-twirling Republican villain he’s talking about — the one that simply wants a bunch of people “languishing in a jail system at tax-payer expense.”

As a small government conservative and a Republican myself, I would personally be happy to see the tax burden of incarcerating thousands upon thousands of truly non-violent drug possessors lifted.

But that simply is not what this type of thoughtless, blanket “reform” does.

Instead, it throws open the doors of the pre-trial jail system for every Tom, Dick and Harry not charged with triple murder and says, “Would you like to have another go?”

And according to NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, the cost is a 32 percent increase in robberies, an 18 percent increase in burglaries and a more than 60 percent increase in car thefts this month alone in New York City.

Clearly, raw idealism and inventiveness do not an effective program make.

