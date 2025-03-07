Thanks to Marco Rubio, AI Is About to Become These Pro-Hamas Supporters' Worst Nightmare

The Trump administration is using technology to find and deport foreign nationals who use college campuses as the backdrop for pro-Hamas protests.

Last year, dozens of colleges suffered through occupations and protests in support of Hamas, some of which included violence toward Jewish students and police. This year, protests have again taken place.

But this year, the State Department is using artificial intelligence to identify protesters and cancel the visas of protesters who support anti-Semitism, according to Axios.

The report said, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s “Catch and Revoke” effort scans the social media accounts of visa holders to look for support for Hamas or other terrorist organizations.

The Immigration Nationality Act of 1952 gives Rubio the authority to remove foreign nationals who are a threat.

“Under President Trump, the Immigration Nationality Act is great again,” one State Department official Axios did not name said.

The AI-enabled search will also look for visa holders arrested during the Biden administration but allowed to stay in the country anyhow.

“We found literally zero visa revocations during the Biden administration, which suggests a blind eye attitude toward law enforcement ” the State Department official said.

💥BOOM. Secretary of State Marco Rubio just launched an AI-powered “Catch and Revoke” program to hunt down and CANCEL visas of foreign nationals who openly support terrorist organizations. It’s past-time for the anti-American infiltrators to GO HOME. pic.twitter.com/iYhSxZDZy0 — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) March 6, 2025

The official said, the review is necessary because “it would be negligent for the department that takes national security seriously to ignore publicly available information about [visa] applicants in terms of AI tools. … AI is one of the resources available to the government that’s very different from where we were technologically decades ago.”

Axios said, the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security are collaborating on the effort.

The hunt for Hamas sympathizers who should be targeted has already produced results, according to Fox News.

“Yesterday evening, we revoked the first visa of an alien who was previously cited for criminal behavior in connection with Hamas-supporting disruptions,” the State Department said. “This individual was a university student. ICE will proceed with removing this person from the country.”

🚨 #BREAKING: Secretary Marco Rubio has begun REVOKING visas for those participating in criminal pro-Hamas riots Sources told @BillMelugin_ that a university student who was charged with crimes related to these protests is the first to have their visa revoked, and “ICE will… pic.twitter.com/rvOt1tmxwN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 6, 2025

In January, Trump warned protesters what was coming in a fact sheet release by the White House as part of Trump’s executive order to fight anti-Semitism.

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you,” Trump said then.

“I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.”

